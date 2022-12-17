Update 14: Balance

Hello everyone. Our last update of the year is here. There is a lot of variables that could cause one's game to vary widely from another so it's definitely tough to have a game balance that would be consistent for everyone. When we tweak internal values, our aim is to make a smoother game progression for most players - but there will still be game sessions that could go vastly in favor or against the player.

Side Goals



In addition to the main Victory related Goals, we've introduced simple Side Goals that hints to new players what options are or would be available to them. Accomplishing these mini-goals provide extra Chaotic or Spirit Energy.

When we launch 1.0, these Side Goals will also serve as Steam Achievements.

Powers, Combat and Spells

Further adjusted Portal Upgrade powers for all three Archetypes. All will now unlock more Powers per level compared to previous version.

Players now immediately have to choose their Wildcard Powers once the Portal upgrade completes rather than needing to go to the Portal UI first.

Adjusted HP of most Villager combat classes, lesser demons and some monsters.

Increased damage of most of the player's direct-damage Spells.

Characters within the player's own faction will no longer be damaged by the player's direct-damage Spells.

Reduced experience gained by Villagers training at the Barracks or Magic Academy.

Reduced experience gained by Villagers from combat.

Slightly reduced stat increase gained by Villagers from Talent level up.

Reduced cost of Reveal Villager Info from 4 to 3 Chaotic Energy.

Reduced cost of Reveal Faction Info from 40 to 30 Chaotic Energy.

Prism UI



The Prism UI has now been updated to show more details about how to trigger the events.

Grief and Heartbreak

Griefstricken Mood efffect changed to -20.

When a Lover dies or disappears, the Villager now instantly becomes Griefstricken but only if their Opinion is Acquaintance-level or higher. If Opinion is Rival-level, they gain Catharsis instead.

When an Affair dies or disappears, the Villager now instantly becomes Heartbroken only if their Opinion is Acquaintance-level or higher. If Opinion is Rival-level, they become Cheery instead.

Added a log when Villager feels Griefstricken, Catharsis, Heartbroken, or Cheery from the loss of a Lover or Affair.

Villagers can no longer develop new Lover or Affair relationships while Griefstricken or Heartbroken.

Villagers will no longer seduce or flirt while Griefstricken or Heartbroken, except when Trigger Arousal is used by the player.

Villagers will no longer respond positively to other's flirtation while Griefstricken or Heartbroken.

Flirtation and Arousal

A Villager gains Arousal if their flirtation gets a positive response.

An aroused Villager may seduce their target of arousal.

Anytime a new villager joins a Village, Compatibility will now be generated with other residents that they do not have Compatibility with yet.

Fixed an issue where Level 4 Unfaithful characters still do not flirt with Beasts and Undead.

Beasts and Undead will always react to flirtation and seduction with confusion.

Flirt will only be initiated if a Villager is in normal or better mood.

Villagers will be much less likely to flirt with other characters if they already have a Lover, except if Unfaithful.

Villagers will now much less likely respond positively to flirtation and seduction of another character if their Lover is on sight.

Wet and Poisoned

When Wet is added on a Poisoned object, Poisoned will be removed.

When Poisoned is added to a Wet object, Wet will be removed.

Some wilderness tiles now have a chance to spawn new Trees while they are Wet.

Poisoned Trees may eventually die.

Characters may stumble badly and get unconscious if they are Wet or move through Wet tiles.

Crop growth rate will now be sped up if it is Wet.

Crop growth rate is reduced if it is Poisoned.

Crop growth rate is now affected by the Biome.

Food created by harvesting from Poisoned crops will also have Poisoned.

Farmers with Level 3 Food Talent can now remove Poisoned from crops.

Rescue

The player can now create a Captive Intel when right-clicking on a restrained Villager. This can now be shared to other Villagers.

If a Captive Intel is shared to other concerned Villagers, they may attempt to rescue the captive or post a Rescue Party quest.

If a Captive Intel is shared to the restrained Villager's Settlement Ruler of Faction Leader, they may declare war with the captor faction depending on various factors.

Introduced various reactions for when a Villager sees another Villager belonging to a different non-hostile faction who is Restrained, Ensnared, Frozen, Unconscious. Factors include personal relationship and traits as well as Faction Ideologies.

A Villager now has a small chance of becoming obsessed with a Villager that rescues them from Restrained, Ensnared, Frozen or Unconscious.

Other Tweaks

Before placing a Monster Spawner on a wilderness tile, the player will now see a red square showing the size of structure that will be built.

Shamans will now only perform their Rituals outside of Work hours.

The player can now use Trigger Grudge to turn a character Evil.

Vampires and Werewolves will no longer attack fellow Vampires or Werewolves that they don't know even when they see them in bat or wolf form.

Villagers that become Unconscious will now produce 1 Chaos Orb if they are not allied with the player.

Demon Cult Leader will revert back to its previous class when cleansed by a Stalker.

Demon Cultist will no longer conduct Reconciliation Ritual for non-Cultists.

Demon Cultists will no longer cleanse Corrupted Tiles.

Characters that disapprove of a Preach action will no longer stop it from completing.

If a character attacks a fully resistant target, they will no longer flee from it but will switch target if there are other less resistant hostiles in range.

Revamped Share Intel response to Crime related Intels.

When an object has been moved, its personal ownership will be cleared. This will prevent Villagers from automatically knowing the location of their owned object if someone steals it or the player seizes it.

Opinions of Villagers towards humanoids and demonic characters may now change through normal interactions.

Tombstones in landmark structures will no longer pop out the bodies when the structure crumbles.

Jinx will now only drain 20 Chaotic Energy when it enters Critical Mood. It no longer drains on Bad Mood.

Reduced chance of occurrence of Vampire Hunts and Werewolf Hunts.

Reduced assumption chance that a wandering Villager at night might be a Vampire during a Vampire Hunt.

Slightly reduced negative Mood effect of Despairing and Dolorous.

An obsessed Villager may gain a Grudge if they become aware that their target of obsession makes love with a different Villager.

Psychopaths now feel Approval when informed about Murder.

Psychopaths will no longer feel typical negative emotions when becoming aware of Cultists, Vampires and Lycans.

Added more monster types to the spawn list of Monster Spawners placed in Wilderness tiles.

Monster Spawners can now be spawned on tiles with a tree. The Spawner will replace the tree.

Threatened Villagers are now more likely to flee rather than attack if the target is a Friend or Close Friend.

Monsters will no longer gain Newcomer trait when joining a Village.

Snatch UI drop off location will now auto-update while still open when the player stores a new target.

Ephemeral characters will no longer be shown nor counted in the Faction Info UI.

Elven Kingdoms no longer include Animal Killing as a crime.

Added Tile Dimensions to Demonic Structure tooltips.

Bug Fixes