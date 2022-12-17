Update, Version 20221217

English

[Item Generate]Common Shirts/Hats/Pants/Boots can now have a parameter to overwrite their default item icons.

[Loot]Added item drop lists on fire imps. (They may now drop spellbooks of the fireball.)

[Skill]New Skill: Detect Faith

[Skill]Kalina now teaches the skill: Detect Faith

[Faith]New belief: Hellenism

[Faith]New faith: Hellenism

[Enemy]Long-Dead Rome Soldier now follows Hellenism by default.

[Pet]Newly captured Long-Dead Rome Soldier pets now automatically start with Hellenism faith.

[The Grand Library]Expanded the Floor of Religion.

简体中文

【物品生成】普通的衬衫、帽子、裤子、靴子现在可以带有覆盖它们的默认物品图标的参数。

【掉落物】为火焰小恶魔加入了物品掉落清单。（它们现在可能掉落火球术的法术书。）

【技能】新技能：侦测信仰

【技能】卡莉娜现在会教技能：侦测信仰

【信仰】新信仰核心：古希腊诸神

【信仰】新信仰：古希腊多神信仰

【敌人】逝去千年的罗马士兵现在会默认自带古希腊多神信仰。

【宠物】新捕捉到的逝去千年的罗马士兵宠物现在会自带古希腊多神信仰。

【大图书馆】扩展了宗教层的地图。