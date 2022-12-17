Update v0.2.31

Fix :
Collision TheOldHaunting, LilithMansion
Changes :
Changed the setting system for GhostPrinter and Incense.
Esc key becomes Setting/close with one press.
Synchronisation of new sounds.
New :
Added new quest [Solo].
Added new quest [Group].
