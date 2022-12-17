 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 17 December 2022

Update v0.2.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10168943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Collision TheOldHaunting, LilithMansion

Changes :
Changed the setting system for GhostPrinter and Incense.
Esc key becomes Setting/close with one press.
Synchronisation of new sounds.

New :
Added new quest [Solo].
Added new quest [Group].

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link