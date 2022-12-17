Update v0.2.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10168943 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Fix :

Collision TheOldHaunting, LilithMansion

Changes :

Changed the setting system for GhostPrinter and Incense.

Esc key becomes Setting/close with one press.

Synchronisation of new sounds.

New :

Added new quest [Solo].

Added new quest [Group].