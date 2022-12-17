v.0.15.2 - Bug Fix Patch

Saves made with errors, typically caused by ignoring a Ren'Py Error, continuing with the game and then saving with the game in an error state, will now open a bug screen to prevent the save being used.

I appreciate this may be irritating if you didn't know you had saved the game in an error state, however this is the cause all of the "NoneType" and "VPGrill Full" errors that have been popping up and was necessary to prevent future crashes and bugs. If you do encounter a Ren'Py Error, you must roll back and save before it, ignoring it and continuing will cause bugs down the line.

Removed the "voice" slider from the options as it was redundant and the other sliders control all audio.

Fixed errors in the Quick Save Menu Buttons.