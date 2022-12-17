The year 2022 in review

Soldiers,

the year 2022 is coming to an end and it's about time to review the year and Army Ops development. And what a ride this year was....

Lets get the negatives out first so we can focus on the but stuff and the future later on!

What went wrong

The year started off with a disaster in multiple ways. The unjustified russian war against ukraine had and has a massive impact on the world in different ways. We were hit by this agression in a way almost killing the company. Over night a large part of our outsourcing partners which where all located in ukraine where no longer available and in war. We lost a lot of highly skilled artists and developers supporting the development of various Polygon Art titles. We had to reshuffle, replan and scale down or alternate years worth of planning and development. This slowed down the development of Army Ops and all our other projects....

What worked well

We successfully updated to Unreal Engine 5.1, implemented Easy Anti Cheat and managed to get a fully working stats backend working.

What changed

We have reevaluated the development progress and made a critical change. We changed Army Ops levels into a seamless Open World!

And before you quite reading here is why and what this means!

The change to Open World has no impact on the gameplay! Missionwill still be played as before in a locked down smaller environment. The change to an open world will increase the immersion as the backdrop of one Mission are other real mission available within the game. It will also allow us to build larger Gamemodes which combines 2 existing mission locations next to each other into one big mission.



_On overview of the current existing Gameworld. In this screenshots there is visible:

Substation (SF Blizzard)

Mountain Pass

Bridge

Bridge SE

Outpost

HQ Raid

Impact

Alley

All reimagined and updated or in the progress of getting there for the Army Ops gameplay.

_

Or imagine a Coop invasion mode where the entire gameworld is filled with AI and a squad of players can work on liberating the entire gameworld. What I want to say with this, with smarther planning and the use of an open world structure allows us to build more content in less time!



_Walktrough of OPSubstation



The Pioneer class is available (tool just a placeholder) with the ability to construct and/or repair objects which can be destroyed by objectives or players.





_OP_Substation and OPOutbost, both currently in the testing phase available maps.

What is up ahead for 2023

We will finalize the stats backend in 2023 and with it intoduce player ranks and unlocks. Missions will be expanded and enhanced. The Weapon 2023 Setup will be made available (with more detailed animations and smother gunplay) and our first larger scale gamemode will be revealed and tested.

YOU CAN TEST THE GAME NOW!

You can test a new version of Army Ops now and play on OP_Substation and OP_Outbost!

Be aware we cut a lot of unfinished stuff from this version like the Medic, the new gunplay and backend integration. This is also the reason why it's no public playtest this time. Head over to the Army Ops Discord to get all informations on how to test this new version!

Whislist Army Ops now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/672660/Army_Ops/

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord

**

Hooah!

**