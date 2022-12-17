Misc Quality of Life additions and Community-requested Changes.

Hi folks,
Today's patch brings a few quality-of-life improvements and community-requested changes, as well as the usual bug fixes to improve your experience.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
Patch Notes - 17/12 # 1.049.7
Bugfixes
- Infused cards with Echo weren't working correctly. Ie. Shard of Rebirth.
- Doom and Contract could, in some rare cases, bypass (temporarily) the Summon Limit.
- Fixed some card typos.
Misc changes
- In the Journal: Attuned Gateways will be marked with a Checkmark in their name and a bold text in their Journal description saying, "You are attuned to this Gateway."
- The AP cost of cards while in the Deckbuilder UI will include Fatigue if any.
- The Teleportation Stone charge will now get refunded if the process is canceled.
- Recharge:Cardname can be used as an event reward to recharge a card fully.
Mythical Treasure improvements
- Mythical Treasures will no longer offer equipment the player already has in their inventory.
- From the 4 possible slots, the first will prefer items from the skills the player has at least 10 ranks, the second items from the skills the player knows and the remainder two among all skills. Once both the 'preferred' & 'biased' slots come out empty (because the player already has all the items they could offer), a 'Memoirs of a Legend' card is provided instead.
Gauntlet-related changes
- Reverted the change from 1.049.5: "While in Gauntlet mode, the PC location is set to 'Gauntlet.'" Instead, the PC's current location in Gauntlet will match the "Starting Location" set by their Species.
- The current location name will display instead of "Settlement" in the Town UI.
- In Guilds and Secret Societies: The available NPC for the run are fixed to the NPCs living in the equivalent Sandbox town. The extra Blacksmith for the Gauntlet mode settlements will only appear if that location doesn't already have one.
- The Town Tier in Gauntlets will now improve like this: S2&S3 -> Tier 1, S4&S5 -> Tier 2, S6&S7 -> Tier 3, S8&S9 -> Tier 4, ..., etc.
- The Stage completion reward will improve the further down the Gauntlet. Stages 5 to 9: 2x Tome of Greater Knowledge. Stage 10 and higher: 1x Tome of Greater Knowledge and 1x Memoirs of a Hero
Changed files in this update