Misc Quality of Life additions and Community-requested Changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10168870 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Today's patch brings a few quality-of-life improvements and community-requested changes, as well as the usual bug fixes to improve your experience.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 17/12 # 1.049.7

Bugfixes

Infused cards with Echo weren't working correctly. Ie. Shard of Rebirth.

Doom and Contract could, in some rare cases, bypass (temporarily) the Summon Limit.

Fixed some card typos.

Misc changes

In the Journal: Attuned Gateways will be marked with a Checkmark in their name and a bold text in their Journal description saying, "You are attuned to this Gateway."

The AP cost of cards while in the Deckbuilder UI will include Fatigue if any.

The Teleportation Stone charge will now get refunded if the process is canceled.

Recharge:Cardname can be used as an event reward to recharge a card fully.

Mythical Treasure improvements

Mythical Treasures will no longer offer equipment the player already has in their inventory.

From the 4 possible slots, the first will prefer items from the skills the player has at least 10 ranks, the second items from the skills the player knows and the remainder two among all skills. Once both the 'preferred' & 'biased' slots come out empty (because the player already has all the items they could offer), a 'Memoirs of a Legend' card is provided instead.

Gauntlet-related changes