Attack on Toys update for 17 December 2022

🔧 Attack on Toys 4.11: Monke Mod Bug, Player Buff, and Optimization

17 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community




  • INCREASE! Permanent Damage & HP (Up to 17% and 20%)
  • LandMine explosion effect Toy-Box is Fixed
  • Fixed Hero Enemy unable to be targeted once save data load
  • Make sure to disable some of the Official Mods (Except Cowboy), Monke items, ply hero 2, etc. Those are for future Mod and also testing *Developer Only. It might cause some bug in your game.

🔧 Save Data Transfer
• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/
• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/
• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly
✔️ Or you could use more detailed Guide Here! (How To Move Old Save To New Save Location!

~Thank you so much for all the supports! See you in the next contents update soon!!!

