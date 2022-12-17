🔧 Attack on Toys 4.11: Monke Mod Bug, Player Buff, and Optimization









INCREASE! Permanent Damage & HP (Up to 17% and 20%)

LandMine explosion effect Toy-Box is Fixed

Fixed Hero Enemy unable to be targeted once save data load

Make sure to disable some of the Official Mods (Except Cowboy), Monke items, ply hero 2, etc. Those are for future Mod and also testing *Developer Only. It might cause some bug in your game.

🔧 Save Data Transfer

• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/

• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/

• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly

✔️ Or you could use more detailed Guide Here! (How To Move Old Save To New Save Location!

~Thank you so much for all the supports! See you in the next contents update soon!!!

