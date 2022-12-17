Patch Notes v0.09

Hey everyone,
We’re still working on some sizable content updates, and hope to have that in your hands for play soon. However, we’ll be taking a hiatus for the winter holidays and will be resuming updates in January. We hope you have a wonderful rest of the year. Looking forward to coming back strong in 2023!
Notes
- We’ve received multiple reports of crashes from users and have added in-game back tracing in order to receive automatic error message reports which will hopefully help us identify what’s causing problems for some users. These reports will only be sent if you’re connected to the Internet, and we do not gather any other information about you or your machine whatsoever. We value your privacy.
- Individual staff UI has been implemented. Right-click staff to access.
- Added a delete button to save files.
Changed files in this update