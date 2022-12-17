 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Block Builder update for 17 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.09

Share · View all patches · Build 10168741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re still working on some sizable content updates, and hope to have that in your hands for play soon. However, we’ll be taking a hiatus for the winter holidays and will be resuming updates in January. We hope you have a wonderful rest of the year. Looking forward to coming back strong in 2023!

Notes

  • We’ve received multiple reports of crashes from users and have added in-game back tracing in order to receive automatic error message reports which will hopefully help us identify what’s causing problems for some users. These reports will only be sent if you’re connected to the Internet, and we do not gather any other information about you or your machine whatsoever. We value your privacy.
  • Individual staff UI has been implemented. Right-click staff to access.
  • Added a delete button to save files.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1191801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link