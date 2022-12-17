Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10168686 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.

I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.1

Brand new UI

EASY/NORMAL/EXTREME mode!!!!

Fixed zombies animation (zombie grab you when falling)

Fixed some wall clip

Fixed some animations (reload, walk back, ecc)

Fixed tutorial icons

Fixed knife orientation on auto-aim

Minor bug fixing

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.

Thank you for playing!