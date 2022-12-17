Update 1.1

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!
What's new in 1.1
- Brand new UI
- EASY/NORMAL/EXTREME mode!!!!
- Fixed zombies animation (zombie grab you when falling)
- Fixed some wall clip
- Fixed some animations (reload, walk back, ecc)
- Fixed tutorial icons
- Fixed knife orientation on auto-aim
- Minor bug fixing
Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update