 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hotel update for 17 December 2022

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10168686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.1

  • Brand new UI
  • EASY/NORMAL/EXTREME mode!!!!
  • Fixed zombies animation (zombie grab you when falling)
  • Fixed some wall clip
  • Fixed some animations (reload, walk back, ecc)
  • Fixed tutorial icons
  • Fixed knife orientation on auto-aim
  • Minor bug fixing

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2134971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link