12/18 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 12/18 0:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

New Function

New agent: Snow White

"The door of the new world! It will be opened by me~Do you want to go with me?"

A new agent, Snow White, was hired. The Princess of the Other World came to the Reign Bureau unexpectedly. The new world is about to open. Snow can tear open the space and open the portal. It is a good role that can lead teammates to "blink".

Buy a character exclusive gift package and return it to the corresponding Holy Stone and exclusive gift package to limit the skin

New Activity

● The limited time exchange activity of "Stepping on the Snow Jade Spider" was opened

Time: It is expected to be off the shelf on January 12, 2023

Activity rules: 1. Collect the complete set of Spider Evil Spirit, and then use the corresponding broken jade to exchange for Spider Evil Spirit Jade Spider special effect upgrade skin

Gather all the Sunny Red - fairy tale - civet, you can use the corresponding broken jade to exchange for the Sunny Red - civet · stepping snow series special effect upgrade skin Use the corresponding broken jade/consumption points to exchange for Spider Snow Melting Magic Gold Ghost Fog, Sunny Red Snow Hair Color

● Brilliant Mall, brand new!

"Yao wings waving, stars shining"

The new texture back decoration shines on the line, and the miracle contact between technology and gems! He Ruoyao - Soul: Yo (back), Si Kongxing - Soul: Star (back)

The off shelf time is the same as that of the current issue of the Blooming Mall

● The "black and white ritual" themed treasure box will be opened in a limited time

"The church bell rings, and hands are folded in prayer."

The ritual nun series theme treasure box is newly launched!

Time: 2022/12/16-2022/12/30

Activity rules: Collect the corresponding costumes of the characters during the activity time to exchange the corresponding hair color

[New fitting room]

New items in the Blooming Treasure Box: He Ruoyao Soul: Yo (back), Si Kongxing Soul: Star (back)

New Theme Treasure Chest: Jiahui - Night Collection Saint, Nangong Yichen - Bailu Saint

Broken Jade Mall newly added: Luofang - Swimming into Holy Land series

Events: Broken Jade Exchange: Little Spider - Evil Ghost - Jade Spider Series, Little Spider - Snow Melting Magic Gold Ghost Fog, Sunny Red - Civet Cat - Treading Snow Series

Exclusive snow gift bag: snow urban white-collar series

Balance Adjustment

When Xiaoli uses 1 skill, the first five seconds of using stealth are dominant Simulate resentment Xiaoli to cancel the hegemony when using 3 skills Simulate the evil spirit Dracula. Use 3 skills to change it to drain the soul when the bat appears Map the church, and add werewolf killing mode and spirit dispelling mode to the fishing village

[Problem Repair]