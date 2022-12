Share · View all patches · Build 10168522 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 12:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello all :),

This update fixed most recent bugs in the game including:

Bugs:

Unreasonable Juwaira killing players.

Crashes and freezes.

Hunt effect bug.

Animation bug after revived.

Stucking in the game after finish the Juwaira's mission.

Extra content:

Steam achievements are included now in the game.

I'm always working more on the game to deliver the best results and add more content, hope you Enjoy :).