Changes

Replaced Video Player!

You should be able to play most supported videos now without getting codec errors (current supported is mp4, webm, mkv). Its not a perfect setup(video looping is a bit delayed) but VLC is very flexible. Im hoping in the future i can get around to fixing some of these issues.

Misc.

Skybox video media no longer shows black borders. (should make skybox videos prettier to look at)

Poster video player screen should now auto correct its size while playing video(it previously stretched).

Poster video audio can no longer be adjusted with the "Media Volume" slider in settings. Use the slider in the video controls menu for that.

Additions

Added simple video controls (hold c). Note: this only works with poster video media.



Play/Pause button

Video Slider

Audio Slider

Subtitle/Audio track picking window

* Added .mkv extension

* Added credits window.

Removed

With the new video player, i couldn't find a way to get audio spectrum data at the very moment. Therefore, some of the audio visualization effects are currently missing(brightness bounce).

Removed the "Master Volume" slider.

Bug Fixes

Door bug.

Whats next... (besides fixing bugs)

One thing i noticed was how a lot of players are having a hard time designing maps. The purpose of the map building was to simply set up floor and walls(in a very abstract way). Next updates will focus on better world building and/or level generation.