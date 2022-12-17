-
We fully examined the performance issue and greatly enhanced the frame rate when a large amount of enemies exist on the battlefield. The game now much smoother under such occasions. We will continue to tackle this problem and provide a more consistent gameplay. **
-
Fixed some art-related issues and some UI display issues.
-
Made some tiny balancing changes.
-
We created a new branch and player can access it under properties section. In that branch, we will publish some new content for testing in order to ensure the stability of the main branch.
Doobi's Adventure update for 17 December 2022
V0.3.3 Patch Note
