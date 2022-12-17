 Skip to content

Doobi's Adventure update for 17 December 2022

V0.3.3 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10168409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. We fully examined the performance issue and greatly enhanced the frame rate when a large amount of enemies exist on the battlefield. The game now much smoother under such occasions. We will continue to tackle this problem and provide a more consistent gameplay. **

  2. Fixed some art-related issues and some UI display issues.

  3. Made some tiny balancing changes.

  4. We created a new branch and player can access it under properties section. In that branch, we will publish some new content for testing in order to ensure the stability of the main branch.

