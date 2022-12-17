Small patch v0.8.0.B.3 Fixing unlimited stamina in dungeons + Str,Def,Agi buffs

Hey gladiators, this is just a small patch over the weekend to balance the game a little. There was a reported bug about unlimited stamina in dungeon fights (for both gladiators) - this should fix that. In addition, I have increased the armour value of all legendary items and also the damage output of Strength and Agility, as well as the bonuses from the Defence Stat.

V 0.8.0.B.3 (Dec 17 2022):

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Increased armour value of legendary items

• Each point in Defence now increases defend chance by 0.75 (Up from 0.5)

• Each point in Strength increases melee damage by 4 (up from 2)

• Each point in Agility increases ranged damage by 3 (up from 2)