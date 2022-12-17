Duelyst II beta release notes

The DUELYST II public beta is almost here!

At 5PM UTC December 17th, you'll be able to log in and play on Steam, or through your browser.

It's hard to believe this day has finally arrived, and we thank you being here to share it with us.

As long-time fans ourselves, we've taken great care in preserving what made Duelyst unique among its peers, and beloved by its players.

We've revamped the core set of cards from the original, and will release expansions tailored to the more expressive, strategic gameplay of Duelyst II. For returning Duelyst players, the most notable changes are drawing 2 cards instead of 1 at the end of each turn, and fewer random, ‘discoverable’, and other high variance effects at high power levels.

While we continue to work on larger scale upgrades to the game client, we've added a host of visual, audio, UX, and QoL changes that we hope you'll like.

Cards and cosmetic items will both be sold, however cards will be easier to obtain more quickly without spending money compared to Duelyst. We aim to create more purchasable cosmetics to supplement the more generous card progression, to allow those who wish to support the game through in-game purchases to do so.

Dream Sloth Games is an independent team of developers, committed to delivering the highest quality experience possible for our players. Your feedback and support is appreciated as we continue to add features and improve Duelyst II ahead of its official release next year.

We'll see you on the battlefield very soon!

Release notes:

Play modes:

On open beta launch, the following play modes will be available:

SEASON LADDER - Face off against other players to rank up and earn rewards.

FRIEND MATCHES - Challenge your friends to battle.

PRACTICE - Hone your skills vs AI opponents.

SOLO CHALLENGES - Learn mechanics and earn rewards in a series of puzzles.

SANDBOX - Practice vs yourself or a friend on the same device.

LEGACY - Play the final version of the original Duelyst.

Tutorial:

The tutorial has been completely revamped. While we believe it to be an improvement over the original, continual changes should be expected over the course of the Public Beta.

Basic cards & starter decks:

All non-General Basic rarity cards have been changed to either Common or Rare, and as such can now be crafted and disenchanted.

Upon faction unlock, you will receive a starter deck for that faction.

Starter decks are always selectable from the deck selection screen regardless of if the player owns the necessary cards for the deck in their collection.

Faction levels:

Leveling up factions now grants Spirit Orbs and Prismatic Generals, rather than individual cards. We'll be closely monitoring this and other progression systems as beta goes on, and making changes as needed.

Spirit Orbs:

The drop rate for Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary cards is the same as they were in Core Set Spirit Orbs in the original Duelyst, and will not be lowered for expansions. The drop rates for Spirit Orbs are as follows:

5 cards total.

Cards 1-4:

Common: 73%

Rare: 15%

Epic: 10%

Legendary: 2%

Card 5:

Common: 0%

Rare: 70%

Epic: 12%

Legendary: 18%

Each card has a 4% chance of being Prismatic.

Solo Challenges:

We've totally revamped the Solo Challenges for Duelyst II. There are currently 30 to play through, and we plan to add more in the future.

Shop Updates:

The shop has been updated to include additional card skins and bundles to purchase with Shards (premium currency). The shop will be updated with more content as time goes on. Additionally we'll be adding new cosmetic types such as Cardfronts, Replace Animations, and Titles.

Card skins require the ownership of the associated Duelyst II card in order to use in-game.

Card changes since the final network test:

Sunriser: 3/4 ➝ 3/5

Storm Kage: 5/10 ➝ 6/10

Kage Lightning: Deal 5 damage to a minion. ➝ Deal 6 damage to a minion.

Second Wish: Draw two cards. ➝ Heal your General for 2. Draw two cards.

Astral Phasing: Give a minion +0/+5 and Flying. ➝ Give a minion +0/+6 and Flying.

Sand Howler: 3/3 ➝ 3/4

Oserix: 7/6 ➝ 8/6

Reaper of the Nine Moons: 6/3 ➝ 7/3

Minions are now active after hatching from an Egg. (Currently, this is only impacts Egg Morph)

Voice of the Wind: 4/4 ➝ 5/4

Thorn Needler: When this takes damage, this gains +1/+0. ➝ When this takes damage, it gains +2/+0 until your next turn.

https://discord.gg/duelyst