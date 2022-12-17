Huge Environment Update #2 !

Hey folks,

We're excited to reveal the second big environment art update to the remaining worlds 5 to 8.

The game is really starting to shine from start to finish! There's a few tweaks still to come, but from here we're mostly focused on getting the story into the game.

Oh and the incredible soundtrack is pretty much done! But we're keeping that under wraps until the official release date, so stay tuned – we'll also have the OST for sale on Steam on release day

Other general updates in this patch include improved UIs for the tutorials, opening scenes, and world map, and a bunch of audio tweaks

Happy shining!