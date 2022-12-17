 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joon Shining update for 17 December 2022

Huge Environment Update #2 !

Share · View all patches · Build 10168212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,
We're excited to reveal the second big environment art update to the remaining worlds 5 to 8.

The game is really starting to shine from start to finish! There's a few tweaks still to come, but from here we're mostly focused on getting the story into the game.
Oh and the incredible soundtrack is pretty much done! But we're keeping that under wraps until the official release date, so stay tuned – we'll also have the OST for sale on Steam on release day

Other general updates in this patch include improved UIs for the tutorials, opening scenes, and world map, and a bunch of audio tweaks

Happy shining!

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link