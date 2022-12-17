Patch 1.2.13 - Fix bad respawn location & more

It's that time of the ... week(?) again - a fresh patch!

This time game will try to relocate you to a safe position if, for whatever reason, you've been spawned off the map. If you had this issue before, worth loading that savegame - perhaps you'll be back where you need to!

fix potential respawn issues

pirates will check for companions as well

fix Claudia's joke line

fix a few typos

make sure there's a vacuum in the BULTA engine compartment

fix the retreat option in the Hostage crisis

fix kiosk on Promenade

fix cutting through decks with Cutter saw

As usual, if anything - let us know in message boards or on discord!

Thank you for your support, reports, feedback, and kind reviews!