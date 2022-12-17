 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 17 December 2022

Patch 1.2.13 - Fix bad respawn location & more

Patch 1.2.13 - Fix bad respawn location & more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's that time of the ... week(?) again - a fresh patch!

This time game will try to relocate you to a safe position if, for whatever reason, you've been spawned off the map. If you had this issue before, worth loading that savegame - perhaps you'll be back where you need to!

  • fix potential respawn issues
  • pirates will check for companions as well
  • fix Claudia's joke line
  • fix a few typos
  • make sure there's a vacuum in the BULTA engine compartment
  • fix the retreat option in the Hostage crisis
  • fix kiosk on Promenade
  • fix cutting through decks with Cutter saw

As usual, if anything - let us know in message boards or on discord!

Thank you for your support, reports, feedback, and kind reviews!

