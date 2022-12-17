Patch 1.2.13 - Fix bad respawn location & more

It's that time of the ... week(?) again - a fresh patch!
This time game will try to relocate you to a safe position if, for whatever reason, you've been spawned off the map. If you had this issue before, worth loading that savegame - perhaps you'll be back where you need to!
- fix potential respawn issues
- pirates will check for companions as well
- fix Claudia's joke line
- fix a few typos
- make sure there's a vacuum in the BULTA engine compartment
- fix the retreat option in the Hostage crisis
- fix kiosk on Promenade
- fix cutting through decks with Cutter saw
As usual, if anything - let us know in message boards or on discord!
Thank you for your support, reports, feedback, and kind reviews!
Changed files in this update