Exiori Chapter 6: Hope Is Out Now!

Hello and welcome to Chapter 6 of Exiori. Exiori has come a long way and has taken the second longest to make in all of Team Syukino's history. The first being Solenars Edge. Exiori is close to being finished and has only two chapters left. No speculation on the full release, but it will happen as soon as Chapter 8 is released in the near future.

Due to a series of unfortunate events, including trouble with the main artist of Elruna that required them to be replaced. Elruna will no longer be a standalone game and will instead be a smaller game than originally intended. It will be merged with Exiori and take place in Normellia and after the events of Euclyca and Exiori. This inclusion will be added in for free and will not be locked behind a paywall for an additional charge. You may select Elruna upon entering a new game at the title screen. Elruna should pop up as one of the select-able options. Elruna will be added in at different times and broken into three separate parts. As of this release; Chapter 6, Elruna part one is not out and is it not fully playable at this time. Elruna parts will be released around the time of an Exiori chapter release. Sometimes they will release on their own. It is suggested that you do not start Elruna until after you have finished all eight chapters of Exiori. Have fun!

Here is what is new in Exiori!

-The story is continued!

-Changed the appearance of Krosuji's Diary at the start of the game.

-The Last areas in Teseldaima;

The Kingdom of Jern and The Giving Tree are now unlocked!

-Raised the price of Potent Tiok from 200 to 800 Yeno.

-A NSFW scene between Krosuji and Ibuki is accessible in the story.

Will later be added to the Gallery/Dev Room.

-You may now complete the side quest for the Frinkle Pages if

you have found them all.

-Fixed the duplicate character problem at the lighthouse in

Gruntrotto.

-For the price of 700,000k Yeno, you may purchase the Solenars Edge for Yukami at a secret shop within the game. The location will not be revealed and is now within the game as of Chapter 6.

Happy Hunting!

-Fixed Mysperus's map name to display.

-Locked Alfura's Orb in the slot when you play as her, it was

unlocked as an error.

-Level cap is now level 80, an increase from level 70.

Your characters can now get even stronger!

-Elruna is now merged with Exiori and will be playable in the near future and select-able when starting a new game from the drop down menu.

Until next time~