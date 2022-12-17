0.51.024 Update First day fix patch

0.51.024 Update first day bug fix patch

Fixed the bug that the "Toolkit" task could not be handed over

However, players who have already archived and completed the tool making instruction can only complete this task through the console password.

First press P + F2, then enter HandoverTask false 1030 and press "Enter" to complete the task.

Be careful not to experiment with this console command, it may cause the game archive to be corrupted. Changed STR, ATK and other English abbreviated characters to Chinese words in the Chinese version. Fixed the bug that some characters are stuck and can't move. Adjusted the damage strength of the early bosses Increased the drop rate of "red crystals" in the forest map Fixed the problem that the skirt of Hjana's fashion model is misshapen Adjusted the rest point to the moment of sitting down to complete the archive Added the operation of holding +A on the ground can also play normal skills Fixed the problem of some map signs Fixed some Chinese misspellings and Japanese description errors Fixed the bug that gold will be refreshed infinitely at a rest point

We will continue to fix the bugs, and we will update a patch every 2 days or so in the recent period, hope you can support us, thanks!

TEAM

IceSitruuna