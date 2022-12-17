 Skip to content

Escape From Meat City update for 17 December 2022

UPDATE 9: STICKY BUSINESS

Share · View all patches · Build 10167937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 9! This one was done like a week ago but I kept changing stuff so it slipped back a bit. This one makes some major improvements and additions to the game, including a bunch of new weapons, new projectiles, and a rework to enemy spawning that should make a very big, noticeable difference to the pacing of the game. Hope you enjoy!

CHANGELIST:
Reworked enemy spawn points on all maps! This should significantly improve pacing and balance, with enemies more concentrated around points of interest instead of being randomly scattered evenly across the levels.
General level design improvements on Refinery, Smokestack, and Neighborhood
Fixed invisible enemies in tombstone
Added new projectile type: STICKYBOMBS! Added multiple new weapons that fire stickybombs
Added new NPCs across various levels
Added some NPC side quests and collectible items to various levels, good luck finding them!
Replaced the blank car models that appear all over the place with a proper textured one!
Added new projectile sprites for flak, chaos and sticky projectiles
Fixed enemies making alert noises too often
Fixed melee feds not receiving hit stun

