UPDATE 9: STICKY BUSINESS

Update 9! This one was done like a week ago but I kept changing stuff so it slipped back a bit. This one makes some major improvements and additions to the game, including a bunch of new weapons, new projectiles, and a rework to enemy spawning that should make a very big, noticeable difference to the pacing of the game. Hope you enjoy!

CHANGELIST:

Reworked enemy spawn points on all maps! This should significantly improve pacing and balance, with enemies more concentrated around points of interest instead of being randomly scattered evenly across the levels.

General level design improvements on Refinery, Smokestack, and Neighborhood

Fixed invisible enemies in tombstone

Added new projectile type: STICKYBOMBS! Added multiple new weapons that fire stickybombs

Added new NPCs across various levels

Added some NPC side quests and collectible items to various levels, good luck finding them!

Replaced the blank car models that appear all over the place with a proper textured one!

Added new projectile sprites for flak, chaos and sticky projectiles

Fixed enemies making alert noises too often

Fixed melee feds not receiving hit stun