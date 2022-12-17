Update 1.4.3580 fixes and wishing you a happy 2023!

Hello, it’s Tia! I’m here to share a small update just before the holidays. ❄️️

Today’s update comes with a looong list of fixes. Loads of these were made with the help of our testers - a big ol’ hug and huge thank you for helping us squash those bugs! Now children are less likely to run headfirst into danger and bestowers will get the heck outta there if they’re breathing in poisonous gas. We also added a few tools to help out our modders and community translators do their thing. The changelog is below to read over.

2022 was a wild and fantastic year for us at Ludeon Studios. We released RimWorld’s third expansion, _Biotech_, which brought babies and children, new mechanoids, the mechanitor, gene modding, and xenotypes to the game. We ran several Steam Deck betas and became verified - now people can play RimWorld anywhere, anytime! Our team grew in size with several incredibly talented individuals at the helm. Who knows what we'll get up to in 2023.

The RimWorld community has been with us at every step, and your voices make a difference and actually shape the game. So keep talking to us in the Discord! Please continue to share your feedback and fanart and memes and screenshots and videos and mods and edits with us. We love your creativity and I’m regularly blown away by what people make and do in RimWorld.

You can find us at the official RimWorld development Discord where we test and submit bugs, on the RimWorld subreddit, or at the Ludeon Studios twitter.

Mushy gushy feelings aside… I wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and an excellent start to your 2023! See you guys next year, haahaaah…

Sincerely,

Tia

Changelog

Reduced explosive radius of tox shells when detonated by damage.

Bestowers will leave if they are exposed to dense tox gas or rot stink.

Display genes regrowing duration on gene extractor float menu options if available.

Check if region has deadly danger before giving nature running learning.

Added null check for Trait.ToString() per modder request.

Added a utility method and flag for determining what buildings are hoppers per modder request. (thing.IsHopper())

Added new translation key for backstory title per translator request.

Fixed some issues related to the FloatRange widget.

Updated player name-in-game content.

Reduced performance impact of idle mechs.

Update game UI to display that bionic stomachs prevent gut worms.

Show rejected float menu option for slaves attempting to use non-slave medical beds.

Fixes