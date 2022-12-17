 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breaker's World update for 17 December 2022

Final Patch (At least for a long time)

Share · View all patches · Build 10167743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank everyone for the support and feedback you have given us.
Unfortunately, we have to move on to other projects. developers have gotten jobs and some have moved on to other projects. Thank you for taking this journey with us.
We have updated some of the sound values to be a lot more level and enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link