Thank everyone for the support and feedback you have given us.
Unfortunately, we have to move on to other projects. developers have gotten jobs and some have moved on to other projects. Thank you for taking this journey with us.
We have updated some of the sound values to be a lot more level and enjoyable.
Breaker's World update for 17 December 2022
Final Patch (At least for a long time)
Changed files in this update