While the main focus of this patch is new skills and costumes, we have also made various changes to optimize the game balance!

In particular, check out the details of the new "Card Cost feature" and the new recommended "Ultimate Skill" option, the weakening of Friendship, and the significant enhancement of FinishingBlow!

For more detailed information, please click the link below. (Japanese only)

MONSTER CARDS Ver.0.15.0 パッチノート





New Features and Elements

Evolve (Standard)

This card gains a short-hand disadvantage (-1) in battle. However, it evolves into a complete [%ex%] when it is able to win the battle.

FinalForm (Standard)

This card has overwhelming power.

*Basic Attack Power +2

DarkSummon (Discard)

Select a player and put the top card in the cemetery into the defense zone.

Poisoner (Standard)

When this card successfully attacks, it gives 2 poison cards [%ex%] to the opponent.

Poison (Discard)

Take 1 damage. If the top card in the ruins is a poisoned card, it takes 2 damage instead.

Fascinate (Standard)

When a card is played, the other players roll the dice and take a random hand from the player who rolls a 1 and add it to their hand.

Greed (Discard)

Draw two cards.

LiveOnStage (GameChanger)

Non-skilled cards have a compatibility advantage over elemental, species, means, and size compatibility draws when playing against cards with skills.

*The BGM of this card has priority over the BGM of other cards when it is in the GameChanger zone.

EX card creation function

Addition of "D (Disturbed)" rarity for exclusive use of disturbed cards

Addition of new costumes (25 types)

Added new battle option "Ultimate Skill

Card cost function

Deck limit function

Card advanced setting function

Ability to import card illustrations

Added Total Erase tool to Paint.

Paint now shows the current values for the currently selected pen size and opacity, and the values can be selected from presets

Automatic backup function when creating cards

Backups are saved in the following folders, and editing can be resumed by moving the .card file to the Cards folder.

C:/Users/[username]/AppData/LocalLow/GasaiGames/MonsterCards/Temporary

*Backups are deleted when card editing is successfully completed and by cache deletion, so be sure to restore them as soon as possible.

Added duplicate card button, card cost, and total cost notations on deck organization screen

Ability to specify where to save files when creating cards

Ability to set master BGM volume, stage BGM volume, and card BGM volume separately

Game Balance Adjustment

Skill

Friendship

Added an activation condition because it was too good as a stable means of removing cards in the offense zone.

New Effects：When this card is placed in the defense zone, if it matches the rarity of the card in the offense zone, move both cards to the ruins and start the turn over again.

FinishingBlow

Significantly strengthened because of its overly difficult-to-use performance.

New Effects：This card always gains short-hand disadvantage (-2), but the player attacked by this card dies immediately.

Snipe

Reworked to a more practical effect, closer to the image associated with the skill name and icon.

New Effects：Specify a player and deal 1 damage.

DoubleEdged：諸刃

Specification Change：Damage determination changed to take into account the amount of movement of long needles such as GiantKilling.

About Card Costs

Card Cost is an indicator of card strength introduced in this patch.

Card costs are automatically calculated from card parameters and are used mainly when making up decks.

They are calculated as follows

Formula: Cost = Rarity + Attack Power + Skill

Rarity

C：6

R：7

SR：9

UR：12

※D：0

Attack Power

1：0

2：1

3：2

4：3

5：4

Skill

None：0

Standard：1

Discard：2

GameChanger：4

For example...

If the card is Rarity C, Attack 1, no skill, then the card will cost 6+0+0 for a cost of 6. (minimum cost)

If the card is Rarity UR, Attack 5, GameChanger skill (e.g. Revolution), then the card will cost 12+4+4 for a cost of 20. (Maximum Cost)

Important Changes