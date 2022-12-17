Patch 0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10167677 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 05:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone! P.E.P version 0.6.2 is now live!

--UI--

Added - Live Player count on title screen.

Fixed - Kill feed grenade/gadget icons being overly large.

Fixed - Proxmine and Impact Grenade not having their own kill feed icon

Fixed - Interaction tooltip now shows correct Key-Binding.

--Grenades--

Fixed - Throwing knifes doing damage while stuck in an object.

Changed - Proxmine explosion radius to be 10% smaller.

Changed - Impact Grenade explosion radius to be 25% smaller.

--Player--

Added - Nukes in Horde now award all players $1000.

Added - Perk effects now show on screen when looking at vending machine.

Changed - All perk visual effects to be 50% less intense.

Changed - Steroids perk visual effect blur to start 65 meters away, was 30.

--Settings--

Added - Players can now rebind Jump.

Added - Players can now rebind Sprint.

Added - Players can now invert the mouse Y axis.

--Weapons--

Changed - G3/HAR weapon aimed FOV to be more like snipers.

--Gamemodes--

Fixed - Gun Game showing nametags for enemy players.

Fixed - Gun Game not loading player back to menu on match end.

--Maps--

Removed - Crouch hiding spot under pipes in refinery