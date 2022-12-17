Patch 0.6.2

Hello Everyone! P.E.P version 0.6.2 is now live!
--UI--
Added - Live Player count on title screen.
Fixed - Kill feed grenade/gadget icons being overly large.
Fixed - Proxmine and Impact Grenade not having their own kill feed icon
Fixed - Interaction tooltip now shows correct Key-Binding.
--Grenades--
Fixed - Throwing knifes doing damage while stuck in an object.
Changed - Proxmine explosion radius to be 10% smaller.
Changed - Impact Grenade explosion radius to be 25% smaller.
--Player--
Added - Nukes in Horde now award all players $1000.
Added - Perk effects now show on screen when looking at vending machine.
Changed - All perk visual effects to be 50% less intense.
Changed - Steroids perk visual effect blur to start 65 meters away, was 30.
--Settings--
Added - Players can now rebind Jump.
Added - Players can now rebind Sprint.
Added - Players can now invert the mouse Y axis.
--Weapons--
Changed - G3/HAR weapon aimed FOV to be more like snipers.
--Gamemodes--
Fixed - Gun Game showing nametags for enemy players.
Fixed - Gun Game not loading player back to menu on match end.
--Maps--
Removed - Crouch hiding spot under pipes in refinery
Changed files in this update