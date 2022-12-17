 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PEP update for 17 December 2022

Patch 0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10167677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! P.E.P version 0.6.2 is now live!

--UI--
Added - Live Player count on title screen.

Fixed - Kill feed grenade/gadget icons being overly large.
Fixed - Proxmine and Impact Grenade not having their own kill feed icon
Fixed - Interaction tooltip now shows correct Key-Binding.

--Grenades--
Fixed - Throwing knifes doing damage while stuck in an object.

Changed - Proxmine explosion radius to be 10% smaller.
Changed - Impact Grenade explosion radius to be 25% smaller.

--Player--
Added - Nukes in Horde now award all players $1000.
Added - Perk effects now show on screen when looking at vending machine.

Changed - All perk visual effects to be 50% less intense.
Changed - Steroids perk visual effect blur to start 65 meters away, was 30.

--Settings--
Added - Players can now rebind Jump.
Added - Players can now rebind Sprint.
Added - Players can now invert the mouse Y axis.

--Weapons--
Changed - G3/HAR weapon aimed FOV to be more like snipers.

--Gamemodes--
Fixed - Gun Game showing nametags for enemy players.
Fixed - Gun Game not loading player back to menu on match end.

--Maps--
Removed - Crouch hiding spot under pipes in refinery

Changed files in this update

Depot 2164081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link