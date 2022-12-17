Insomnia: Theater in the Head - Small Hotfix

Hi, everyone!

Thank you very much for your love for the game "Insomnia" ːsteamhappyː

At present, we have made an emergency fix for the problem that the setting menu can't be exited on some laptops with 16:10, so as to experience the game better.

If you encounter other bugs during the game, Please describe the bug or issue as detailed as possible, preferably with screenshots and specific actions that have triggered the bug. And please attach the log and send the bug description to contact@perfectdaystudio.com.

Besides, you may also join our discord or directly report the bugs in the Steam community.

Default Log Directory

Windows

C:\Users\admin\AppData\LocalLow\Perfect Day Studio\Theater In The Head\Player.log

Mac

Users/<name>/Library/Logs/Perfect Day Studio/Theater In The Head/Player.log

Preview

We will launch update 1.01 next week, which will fix some bugs and implement achievements, so stay tuned!

