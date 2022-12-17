New Patch: The Goddess of the Sun

It’s finally time to look straight into the sun herself. Lumia’s ready to throw open her doors to the Champion and lay bare the truth of what’s been haunting the north — and give you a chance to help her put things right.
0.5.26 Patch Notes:
- After having met Annika (post GweyrQuest 3) you can enter the Palace of Light, Lumia’s personal domain, and help the goddess out with a problem that’s been brewing for a long time beneath her dawnlit halls. Comes with a new adventure and several new magic items to choose as your reward.
- After concluding the quest, you can interact with Lumia herself, as well as the first of the new Valkyrie girls: Thurd!
- After finishing Lumia’s quest, you can find Valkyries out in the world and join them in their hunts (in the Rift, Frostwood, and Old Forest) for fun and smutty profit.
- Drifa has a small new expansion.
- Several new busts for Lumia, her followers, and the guests at her quest.
- There’s a new save system in place (for local saves). This may currently cause brief lag when bringing up the save menu or saving/loading, but should make local saves less likely to get wiped by your computer and has a number of knock-on benefits we’ll be exploiting soon (such as bigger custom portraits).
- Many bugfixes!
Changed files in this update