New Story Update v1.5.0 (2022/12/17)

This is an update notice for 12/17.

This update mainly adds the following two major changes.

The English version for Story of Territory of Hazarajat named "Hazy Boundary" is now available.

We will continue to add translations for other stories, so please look forward to it.

Story of Abdali Inscription Umma and Army of Pashthunwali named "Old Cornus Knot" has been added.

Currently, this is only available in Japanese version.

In addition, this update adds the following changes.

Adjusted the growth rate and attack frequency of the Unique Unit "Rustem Ibrahim".

Decreased the economic value of the western region as a whole.

(Repost)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-xxxx"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board