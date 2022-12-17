Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #66

New Event

This update is on the lighter side with only 1 new event, but it is the final trading event that will be in version 7! Chemory wants to trade for your toxic gifts which also means there is now a trade event dedicated to all 5 elements.

I also finally added one of the most requested QOL features. You can now check each monster's dreams in Story and Endless with the press of just one button!

Early Access updated game version to v7.17

Content Added

1 new event (Total: 40)

5 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 621)

Press Up to quickly view monster dreams when choosing a monster in Story or Endless

Added every monster's Eyeric name to their Extra Info tab in the collection

Changed the formatting of the Eyeric glyph language in a few gift memories and the Mysterious Message scene by adding dashes between words and a punctuation symbol.

Bug Fixes

The overlapping sprite bug that previously affected Alter Blot has been fixed, but it may have shifted onto another sprite.

Coming Up for v7.X

These are the 4 remaining common monsters in the order I will release them!

Ventra (Zaramech)

Guardian Soul (Guardian)

Shanx (Guardian)

Alter Shanx (Guardian)

Only 3 events left for version 7! I will now label their types

Knot Knott (Free Gifts)

Astrayo (Free Gifts)

Syncron (Treasure)

Shanx (Trade) [Coming in v8.x]

Hadesoh (Trade) [Coming in v8.x]

Next update will probably be some time next year!

What's that? A Christmas update? Me! working on Christmas? Never! That's never happened before.

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː