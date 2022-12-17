Patch Notes 17 December 2022

This patch addresses various issues and adds in a hardcore mode, input remapping and water fixes.
- Implement hardcore mode (Savefile will be deleted if you die.)
- Implement basic input remapping
- Fix player leaving battlefield didn't kill player
- Fix trebuchet impact on water only triggering in winter
- Fix game crash when player camera component can't be found
- Fix water ripple effects
- Add minimum hold time to Mounted attack
- Add mounted attack progress bar
- Add timeout of 20 seconds to possession mechanic
- Player has limited arrows when possessing
- Fix tooltips for disabled buttons
- Fix battle deployables costing money after exiting campaign
- Add obvious warning sign to enemy lords doing hostile things to you dialog in throne screen
- fix player death related crashes
- Fix campaign weather persisting from skirmish
- Fix sword being stuck in character on spawn
- Fix formations reinitializing on dismount
- Deploy archer stakes further away from formation
- Set correct retreat position for moved formations
- Fix selection getting stuck when switching to night
- Also add move markers to hold and advance
Keep in mind that due to the water ripples being fixed that toggling 'high quality water effects' on will have a greater performance impact than before.
Have fun getting your save file deleted!
Changed files in this update