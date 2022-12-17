Patch Notes 17 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10167213 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This patch addresses various issues and adds in a hardcore mode, input remapping and water fixes.

Implement hardcore mode (Savefile will be deleted if you die.)

Implement basic input remapping

Fix player leaving battlefield didn't kill player

Fix trebuchet impact on water only triggering in winter

Fix game crash when player camera component can't be found

Fix water ripple effects

Add minimum hold time to Mounted attack

Add mounted attack progress bar

Add timeout of 20 seconds to possession mechanic

Player has limited arrows when possessing

Fix tooltips for disabled buttons

Fix battle deployables costing money after exiting campaign

Add obvious warning sign to enemy lords doing hostile things to you dialog in throne screen

fix player death related crashes

Fix campaign weather persisting from skirmish

Fix sword being stuck in character on spawn

Fix formations reinitializing on dismount

Deploy archer stakes further away from formation

Set correct retreat position for moved formations

Fix selection getting stuck when switching to night

Also add move markers to hold and advance

Keep in mind that due to the water ripples being fixed that toggling 'high quality water effects' on will have a greater performance impact than before.

Have fun getting your save file deleted!