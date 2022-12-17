 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 17 December 2022

Patch Notes 17 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10167213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses various issues and adds in a hardcore mode, input remapping and water fixes.

  • Implement hardcore mode (Savefile will be deleted if you die.)
  • Implement basic input remapping
  • Fix player leaving battlefield didn't kill player
  • Fix trebuchet impact on water only triggering in winter
  • Fix game crash when player camera component can't be found
  • Fix water ripple effects
  • Add minimum hold time to Mounted attack
  • Add mounted attack progress bar
  • Add timeout of 20 seconds to possession mechanic
  • Player has limited arrows when possessing
  • Fix tooltips for disabled buttons
  • Fix battle deployables costing money after exiting campaign
  • Add obvious warning sign to enemy lords doing hostile things to you dialog in throne screen
  • fix player death related crashes
  • Fix campaign weather persisting from skirmish
  • Fix sword being stuck in character on spawn
  • Fix formations reinitializing on dismount
  • Deploy archer stakes further away from formation
  • Set correct retreat position for moved formations
  • Fix selection getting stuck when switching to night
  • Also add move markers to hold and advance

Keep in mind that due to the water ripples being fixed that toggling 'high quality water effects' on will have a greater performance impact than before.

Have fun getting your save file deleted!

