Build 10167186 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 04:09:16 UTC

Memory leak and CPU usage after long sessions are our current hard issue.

We are here to do the first step reducing that!

We change a lot our backend, game engine render pipeline and player cameras to make performance better!

Also we take our creativity freedom to make Tint 'n Ink a more inmersive game, including a new in-mask effect!

Don't forget to stay tuned this 25th...