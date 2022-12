Share · View all patches · Build 10166932 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch 4.7.0 is live!

Key changes

• New Survivor - Michelle!

• Killers can now close Sewer Manholes

• Killers - Classes - Added voice over lines for Classes of Killers

Fixes

• Settings - Fixed that it was not possible to select average shadow quality in Settings

• Challenges - Fixed that sometimes Challenges didn’t get counted correctly

• UI and Audio - General improvements and fixes