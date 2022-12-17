Update 29 Beta

Notice: Steam VR beta branch is causing memory leak issues and crashing. If you are experiencing performance issues, ensure your runtime is not using the SteamVR beta.

Blood, sweat, and many, many tears went into Pavlov's development in 2022. Finally, after several engine upgrade iterations, we are ready to show you all a peak into Update 29.

This update brings forth the Unreal 5.1 upgrade and our conversion to the OpenXR standard to future-proof Pavlov for the years to come. This update comes with several overhauls, bug fixes, and new features.

Join us in the Steam Beta

Here is how to access the beta on Steam:

Right-click Pavlov VR in Steam

Go to properties

Click Betas Tab

Select "beta" from the drop-down

We want your participation to stress test this beta for yourself and provide some feedback! Join our discord!

Maps

We completely overhauled Sand to bring the art direction up to the standards of our other maps. We are also introducing horror versions of Datacenter, Siberia, and Container Yard.

New characters for Nato and Russians

Modern game modes will now utilize a variety of new character models. More characters to come!

UI Overhauls

Various aspects of the UI have been reworked. We're introducing onboarding for new players, loading screen tips, Name tag variations, watch UI, voting, death card, and more!

Matchmaking

We're introducing matchmaking! We currently have casual matchmaking, with ranked matchmaking to be included later.

Modkit and Retiring Steam Workshop for Mod.io

This engine upgrade means custom maps from the previous version of Pavlov VR will not be compatible with this update. Map makers and modders will need to upgrade their content using the new modkit to support the update.

It has also come time to retire the Steam Workshop and move the content delivery network to Mod.io. This migration is necessary to provide a reliable content delivery network independent of Steam.

The modkit beta will be released at a later time soon. Stay tuned on discord!

New Guns

We have added two new weapons, PKM and Skorpion.

New IK system

Pavlov's inverse kinematics are into a new system with more animation blending and the addition of prone! Prone is not available for SnD. Mod creators can also disable prone if they so choose.

Infection

Infection has joined the family of game modes! It's now part of the lobby selection of game modes. A permutation of The Hide where if the monster kills a player, they become infected and turn into a monster on respawn. The round continues until Aurora soldiers survive the match or all have been infected.

Prop Hunt

Now out of beta and supports the following night/day versions of maps:

Bridge, Datacenter, Bunker, Station, Santorini, and Containeryard

Prop Hunt lets players on the 'prop' team explore the map and select a prop or item in the map who will then clone that object. During this time, the hunters are blinded in the pre-round. Props must be clever and find a location on the map to help them hide in plain sight. When the round starts, hunters must find and eliminate all the player props on the map. A hunter trying to shoot a prop that is not a player will see a reduction in health. The round ends when all props are eliminated or the round timer ends.

TTT

TTT has also seen quite a rework, and we're also introducing customization features for community server owners to make their permutations of TTT.

Most importantly, TTT classic is now also in the game.

Search and Destroy

Weapon factioning is now implemented. We have also tweaked some issues with the economy for late joining players and

Admin Menu for Community Servers

The admin menu has returned for community server moderators with new features to help moderate your community live in the game.

The official launch of the next update will come next year as we want to provide ample opportunity for the modding and mapping community to experiment with the modkit and bring their content into 5.1 while addressing issues currently in the beta.

At the same time, we want to monitor feedback and address reported issues from the player base.

Patch Notes

Core Game

-Added new guns (ID: skorpian, pkm)

-Added prone player poses and animations (not available

in SND)

-Added vehicle (ID: motorcycle)

-Added new body IK system

-Added new finger gestures for all controllers when applicable

-Added gun angle adjustment system to shooting range 3rd booth

-Added highlight hip ammo pouches when your hand is near them

-Added new version of Sand

-Added datacenter_night, siberia_night, containeryardnight

-Added vehicle dashboard animations for the ATV, Kubel, Willys

-Added painted variant for willys (id: willys_svt)

-Added new bullet hit reaction animation on players

-Added vote cooldown of 60 seconds to prevent spam voting

Added comfort options for vignette on player movement

-Added new Nato and Russian characters

-Added function to randomize characters on GG, SnD, TDM

-Added trigger discipline hand poses for controllers with capacitive touch

-Added credits

-Added new moderation and sanction system

-Added a new competitive waiting room environment (prevents info leaking to the team)

-Added new breakable glass particles for datacenter, zombie hospital, container yard

-Added EULA on the first launch

-Added new gibs to the headshot effect

-Adjusted smoke effect and added smoke trail when thrown

-Adjusted upside-down vehicles to flip on enter

-Adjusted player height to update occasionally

-Adjusted dollhouse scaling

-Adjusted grenade section of the tutorial

-Adjusted controller forward vector when aiming up

-Adjusted trigger animations on WWII weapons

-Adjusted Ballistics Shield inventory offset

-Adjusted lmga belt replication

-Adjusted optimizations to items and pawns to use parents' bounds rather than recalculate them

-Adjusted ragdoll/dead body optimization

-Adjusted bullet shell collision

-Adjusted grab volume default location to better align with the hand

-Adjusted the m4 and sks stock to animate

-Adjusted flashlight shader

-Adjusted Input bindings now take IsTouchpadInverted into account

-Adjusted guns code to be more optimized

-Adjusted pawn animations to be more optimized

-Adjusted shooting yourself in the head will now pop your helmet on the first shot to prevent it from taking 3-4 bullets with some guns

-Adjusted destruction system in datacenter

-Adjusted vehicle exit location when it can't find a valid place around the vehicle

-Adjusted ar9/ar/m16 charging handle animation

-Adjusted revolver trigger to have a slightly shorter pull (revolver/webley)

-Adjusted blood splat textures for better shot feedback

-Adjusted ragdoll physics

-Adjusted autosniper to use rifle ammo

-Adjusted objective icons and radius shader

-Adjusted tracers and muzzle flash to be more optimized

-Adjusted WWII bolt action animations to be more realistic

-Adjusted prices for SMGs, bizon 1200, akshorty 1600, vector 1550, ar9 1400, p90 1700

-Adjusted autosniper to be automatic, removed red dot/holo attachment, adjusted recoil, magazine to 20+1 from 14+1, price 2600, kill bonus 300, damage 20

-Adjusted vzz kill bonus 200, armor damage 50, helmet damage 50, falloff .75, max falloff 3500

-Fixed controller models when in the menu

-Fixed player desync from the vehicle interior

-Fixed loot spawn proxies not working in specific game modes

-Fixed old trigger animation issue with the hand not placed on the weapon

-Fixed crash due to a bullet being nullptr under some weird circumstances

-Fixed placing an item on the vest triggering an error sound due to it also overlapping a quick slot

-Fixed exploit with players being able to vote kick non-team members

-Fixed item desync where highlight mesh isn't in the same location as the item on the server

-Fixed clients waking vehicles from sleep, causing desync on their end until the vehicle updates on the server

-Fixed tank interior LODs

-Fixed glowing player issue

-Fixed characters being able to extend items too far in hands

-Fixed ammo counter getting covered up by mg42 for lefties

-Fixed exploit allowing hands to go through the floor

-Fixed bunker collision issue

-Fixed out-of-bounds exploit station

-Fixed exploit method on pulling a magazine from a holstered weapon

-Fixed vehicle blocking volumes on Stalingrad

-Fixed decals being improperly applied

-Fixed radio being toggled while killed, causing it to continue sending static

-Fixed players using two active scopes attached to one camera

Core UI

-Added onboarding UI

-Added Admin menu for community server moderators

-Added new splash screens

-Added new voting UI for end match and player kick

-Added new loading screen tips

-Added new killfeed UI, also now highlights your kills

-Added haptic intensity slider to settings

-Added new name tag style and name tag variations (can be changed in settings)

-Added Infection and Prophunt to lobby drop-down

-Added OutOfBounds death icon

-Added new death card UI

-Added new tooltips

-Added new headshot killfeed icon

-Added new friends/player management

-Added notification system

-Added new watch UI

-Added UI depth transparency

-Added scroll bars to necessary UI elements

-Added "Get Ready" UI with freeze time to DM, TDM, and GunGame before the round begins.

-Adjusted Ammocounter infinite ammo to "inf"

-Adjusted autosniper killfeed icon to remove the scope

-Adjusted post-match to allow extra time to display the score in community servers

-Adjusted post-death information to determine the length in meters

-Adjusted vote menu to notify players the other team is voting or if you need to open the menu to vote

-Adjusted nametags and scoreboard to scale player names according to character count

-Adjusted how profile pictures are pulled, fixing an issue with dark contrast

-Fixed icon getting culled in push/koth

Audio

-Added new grab sounds

-Added audio reverb volumes to all maps

-Added new audio occlusion system

-Added modern medkit sounds

-Added VO reverb for monster and Aurora soldiers

-Added new environment audio to all base maps

-Added audio easter egg to Santorini

-Added kill volume death sounds to Bridge and Station

-Added vehicle impact sounds

-Added low ammo-suppressed audio effect

-Added new audio stingers for round start/end and match start/end for all game modes

-Added vehicle impact sounds

-Adjusted handling sounds for guns

-Adjusted weapon drop floor impact sounds based on weight

-Adjusted rocket launcher sounds to be beefed up

-Adjusted revive gasp and healing audio

-Adjusted audio system to prevent clipping/distortion

-Adjusted all modern weapon audio for interactions, firing, and suppressed guns

-Adjusted footstep sounds

-Adjusted water material footstep sounds

-Adjusted landing sounds from a player dropping down from heights

-Adjusted vest inventory interaction audio

-Adjusted sound voice priority changes to prevent clipping

-Adjusted SMG suppression curve

-Adjusted flash bang not to give hit feedback to the thrower

GunGame

-Added new kill ping and notification sound that plays when the knife is reached in gun game

Zombies

-Added the skorpion to the zombie table

-Adjusted Zombie footstep sounds

-Fixed zombies being silent behind players

Search and Destroy

-Added weapon factioning

-Adjusted animation to defuse clippers

-Adjusted SND for total loss bonus for players that join mid-game

-Fixed SnD pistol round loss bonus. On join, the player should get 2200$ when the pistol round is lost.

-Fixed SnD 900$ cash bonus

-Fixed SnD bomb not highlighting when hidden by bodies

-Fixed random death on round start in a few rare instances

-Removed bonus for planting + attacking team all dead on round end when the round is lost

-Removed proximity chat and global chat with spectating players when comp mode is enabled

TTT

-Added new roles: Zombie, Hypnotist, Soulmate.

-Added damage reflection for Jester's role when they shoot an Innocent

-Added a vast amount of community server customization via JSON files.

-Added new nametag

-Added new TTT watch UI

-Added player role icons above player heads

-Added Assassin icon for TTT UI

-Added end screen context when round end called by RCON

-Added teleport visual effect

-Added disguiser arm UI

-Added TTT Karma Infraction mechanic

-Added MassRDMThreshold var for TTT Community servers

-Added TTT Classic (RCON: tttclassic)

-Added 30% chance to receive grenade on spawn

-Adjusted TTT Karma unique ID to now use Platform ID.

-Adjusted role color to reflect in corpse scan UI

-Adjusted detective kross fire rate from 1200 to 1000.

-Adjusted Jester role with major overhaul

-Adjusted corpse information UI

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to now purchase all gadgets

-Adjusted flare gun to give 5 extra ammo

-Adjusted psychopath role threshold to 10+ players instead of 11+

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role is to no longer be capped to 1 per round

-Adjusted monocular to be purchasable by traitor team

-Adjusted role selection algorithm

-Adjusted reward system

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to no longer purchase ballistics shield, antitank, golden gun, detective gun

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to 30% chance in a match of all games when there are 10 players or more

-Adjusted detectivesmg, Added .75 falloff, Max 2000 fall-off distance

-Fixed suicide bombing and traitor trades cause the innocents to win instead of the traitors.

-Fixed for TTT End Screen UI not updating

-Fixed invalid dead info on jester backfire kill

-Fixed other detective roles not receiving additional karma loss for RDM.

-Fixed Flaregun giving sniper ammo exploit

-Fixed traitor percentages in TTT

-Fixed players seeing every role when suicide just before the round starts

-Fixed problems with karma and solo teams

-Removed Survivalist and Glitch role

-Removed autosniper from loadouts

-Removed bayonets receiving decals

-Removed decals on vehicle-destroyed mesh

Push

-Adjusted scoreboard to label tickets

-Adjusted Stalingrad vehicle spawns for push

-Fixed out-of-bound revive exploit

-Fixed push markers overlapping hand/gun

-Fixed push siren audio cutting out

Infection

-Added new music and stingers

-Fixed teamkilling, putting players on infected teams.

-Fixed hunters not getting points on a kill

-Removed knife from buy menu in Infection

-Removed RPG back blast damage in prop hunt

-Removed infection monster helmet pop

Gun Game

-Adjusted Gun Game match end podium UI

KOTH

-Fixed bots not receiving guns in KOTH

The Hide

-Added heavy resupply crate.

-Adjusted Hide monster to pick up weapons again. Added error sound when attempting to shoot guns as the monster

-Fixed Teamkills and Suicides registering as kills in The Hide scoreboard

-Fixed last man check.

-Fixed monster aura transferring to aurora player next round

-Fixed votekick exploit against monster

-Removed custom grip sequence for HDN Monster.

Prop Hunt

-Added Prop Hunt to bridge, datacenter, datacenter_night, bunker, station, station_night, santorini, santorini_night, containeryard containeryard_night

-Added prop players being assigned a prop on spawn

-Added Sounds for prop hunt death

-Added elimination announcement audio

-Added prop hunt to Datacenter, Bunker, Industry

-Added new blinding effect for hunter round start

-Added new scoreboard UI

-Added community server JSON support to PropHunt

-Added smooth turn rate reduction when precision moving as a prop

-Added prop ability to lock in place while touching a wall.

-Added a short delay on beginning play for setting hunters invulnerable to bullets.

-Adjusted PropHunt Hunters not to take damage from rockets

-Adjusted hunter team to ignore bullets

-Adjusted prop size required to make hands invisible.

-Adjusted prop hunt player sizing and offsets

-Added game mode sound cues added for the round win

-Scaled capsule radius to fit minimum XY dimension of prop

Hunt

-Added the skorpion to Hunt

-Adjusted mines to be cleaned up between successful waves

RCON

-added pause match RCON command for SND (PauseMatch 60 pauses the match for 60 seconds at the next round start)

-Alphabetized RCON help command

-Fixed AddMod command (requires map rotate)

-Added new commands: AddMapRotation, RemoveMapRotation, ShowNametags, SetMaxPlayers, EnableCompMode, SetTimeLimit, SetBalanceTableURL, EnableVerboseLogging, EnableWhitelist, UpdateServerName, InspectTeam, InspectAll, TTTFlushKarma, TTTSetKarma, TTTSetRole, TTTEndRound, TTTPauseTimer, TTTAlwaysEnableSkinMenu, TTTGiveCredits, Teleport, ShutdownServer

*RCON command will edit the config file.

Verbose Logging for Community Servers

-Fixed All stats dump from verbose logging not resetting

-Adjusted verbose logging to instead create a stat file per each match; the file name will be Stats_DATE-TIME

-Adjusted logging methods; it will now create a file in Saved/Stats folder called Stats.log (legacy still supported)

Pav TV

-Adjusted top score toggle to also toggle side nametags

-Fixed SnD bomb showing as a knife for player inventories

-Fixed toggle top score

-Fixed hide nametags not working

-Fixed time selection bar not working

-Fixed F3 set camera location

-Fixed PavTV movement

-Fixed PavTV Spectator not being able to XRay

-Fixed hand animations and location for both hands in 1st person

-Fixed "L" bind blanking screen

-Fixed competitive mode sorting

-Fixed utility not despawning between rounds