(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10166837 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Another small patch fixing issue found within Midway Branch 13 and adding small features.

We plan to release at least one more small patch within the next few days fixing a few more known issues:

Players are able to set ore in Ore Refinery to 0 using specific key inputs.

In certain situation players is able to create a visual error with the weapon/tool holster effect, enabling them to remove the tool/weapon from their hands.

MMC resources requirement window is not correctly calculating data for the player view.

We also plan to add player-requested features such as:

Ability to set Toggle Aim mode in Options settings.

Set weapon/tool to always start in Aim mode.

Swift transfer ore to the Ore Refinery.

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.2

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ On some game installations Settings files didn't compile new inputs (for example Punch/Bash).

◈ Growbed didn't provide info on exactly what seed is occupying the slot on error.

◈ Old tutorial info about flashlight wrongly informing the player that it does not consume energy.

◈ Save system on loading new mission system, didn't use a silent update, (triggering visual mission update effect).

◈ Oculus bot didn't properly send information about his status to the player base CCC system.

◈ Data Storage Electric Baton didn't install the proper item to MMC.

◈ Consumamble that had Hydration and Nutrient effect, didn't consume the item when sick but still provide hydration.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Improved MPS Sprint animation.

◈ Improved Pener-07 and IMP sprint animation.

◈ MMC User interface will now show an icon of the item being created on the progress bar.

◈ Added Dialog Button 10 to the inputs options.

◈ Improved initial sound settings, to remove the sudden snap sound at the beginning of the logo introduction.