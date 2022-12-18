December Update (Workshop | Scenarios | Server Configuration Update++)

Hello everyone,

We’ll be updating on default branch today and introducing a ton of new features to the game. The 1.21 update includes as much as we could get into it before the holiday break so you’ll have your work cut out for you testing all of this. We have updated our server configuration options, allowing for a wide range of customization. We’re introducing gameplay scenarios, taking advantage of the new server configs to create tailored experiences. Along with this, we’re introducing Steam Workshop! So you can all create scenarios and share them with anyone. Below we’ll discuss a little of what has gone into 1.21.

New Server Configuration Options & Workshop Talk

These options will be the cornerstone of the initial introduction to not just a more custom gameplay experience but Steam Workshop. We’ll discuss this further along in the blog but the changes below are what’s driving these new features.

Take Note! A lot of changes have happened here. We’ve exposed a ton of elements that weren’t previously changeable by the user, or on the fly at all for that matter. There’s a good possibility that there will be some hiccups, even with official servers but we’ll get that sorted as soon as possible.

Here’s a list of the new and improved server configuration options. If you have any suggestions we’d love to hear them. We’re pretty open to exploring the idea of providing way more access to the game via workshop and would love to hear your thoughts.

Server Configuration

UI Improvements

These new server options are reflected in game with a new and improved UI. You’ll be able to make all the changes above directly via the hosting tab. You’ll be able to create your world here, change all the options and even share it with the community.



UI for Server Configurations



UI Options

Scenarios

Scenarios are templates that can be used to create a new world save. With the addition of all these new server configuration options, we’re now able to create some really unique experiences. You can adjust so much via the server config now you can really have an effect on gameplay. The scenarios aren’t just linked to the server configuration but also the game world and the database save. So the team or any player for that matter can now create scenarios with specific conditions, from zombie amounts to items placed around the world.

Setting up a Scenario

Scenarios are in a sense just world saves. These saves contain a file set that include the basic files to create and launch a world like your server configuration and database file. In the example below we’ll use our pre-installed default scenario template to create a new and unique experience.

Create a World

Clicking browse will open the Gameplay Scenarios window

window Here you will find a few things, including access to the steam workshop and all the player created scenarios.

You should see an installed scenario here called Default Template. Use this and click the Create World button.



Gameplay scenarios and world creation

At this point you’ll be able to rename your world and we suggest you do so.



Name your world

You have just created a new world and are ready to begin the scenario creation process. This is where you’re able to get rather creative. You’ll be greeted with the world save and setup configuration screen below. This screen allows you to adjust quite a few features. In our example we’re creating a hardcore world. In our hardcore world we have made server configuration adjustments.

Low loot spawns

Low loot condition

High zombie rates

High zombie health

High zombie strength

Zombie vision, hearing and fortification attack damage are all set to high.

And so on..

Many other adjustments are made to our configuration file here but more can still be done. After we’re happy with our configuration file we move onto server database setup. This setup isn’t necessary, a configuration setup can stand alone and never hast to be tied into a database file.

You can however join your newly created world and place items in specific spots, move vehicles around, alter the general surrounds to limit of your imagination and gameplay mechanics currently allow.

The database saves do however have a limitation. For example, you can place a gun on a specific table in the world and it will be there for you or anyone who plays the scenario however, you’re not able to ‘share’ your personal inventory at this time. In other worlds, if you were to share your scenario your personal on character items would always be unique.

You can overcome this by setting player starting loot in the config file. Allowing players to start with whatever specific items you’d like.



Server configuration options

Creating a Scenario (with an existing world saves already present)

Click the Host tab

Click on Browse to open up the Workshop scenario list



Browse Gameplay Scenarios

Steam Workshop

All of these new features can be adjusted and shared with the community via Steams Workshop. This process is pretty straight forward. You’ve already created your world and scenario following the steps above so now all that needs doing is uploading to the Steam Workshop.

From the configuration page click on the Steam Workshop tab



Steam Worksop Tab

Click on the Create New Workshop Item button

button Follow the prompt and once again click Create



Create Workshop item

After hitting the create button you’ll see a confirmation in the results window

Close this window but remain in the Steam Workshop tab

but in the Steam Workshop tab Click the Update button to create a description of your scenario



Update workshop description

Once you’re finished click the Update button

button You should be sent to steams workshop webpage



Your scenario in the Workshop

At this point you might notice a warning that content needs checking. Steam handles this rather quickly, please make sure not to include anything offensive. You might also notice that your preview screenshot isn’t very impressive. You’re able to change this screenshot, to do so follow the steps below. Also remember you can take screenshots in game using /screenshot but it does upscale and create a rather large png. There’s a 1mb limit to uploads here so .jpgs are suggested.

Browse for your local world saves. These files are located in appdata/roaming/survivethenightsserver/worldsaves

Replace the ‘preview' image with one of your choice.

Go back to the world configuration screen and click on the Steam Workshop tab

Update your scenario the picture will update shortly after

The Flare Gun

We haven’t had this much fun introducing a weapon in some time. The flare gun was part of our early concept ideas and with the core backbone done and us now being able to move onto polish and fun bits we’ve introduced it in 1.21. It’s a fantastic and surprisingly useful weapon, from setting zombies alight to sparking a campfire up, along with the obvious use of being able to easily find each other.



Firestarter

