Share · View all patches · Build 10166714 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 00:59:14 UTC by Wendy

I'm not updating CFP right now, because I'm working on a new game.

(although I might quickly add more upgrades)

I'll give you the code name, but I haven't thought of the real name.

The codename is...

ESSPRESSO!

(Decaf)

Once I make good enough gameplay, I'll reveal a trailer.

Thanks!