Santa Lynx Update (v1.0.6)

General Changes

Added Steam community avatars.

Level design tweaks to ‘Wanted’ and ‘Invasion’ missions to incorporate pits into the gameplay.

Added visual indicators on platform block connectivity.

Added seasonal Christmas Decorations (Shown till Jan 3rd)

Misc. visual/audio polish.

New excessive difficulty modifiers: Garbage Collector, Make It Count, Wire Material, and Reactor Mode.

Other Excessive Difficulty Modifier quality of life improvements.

Community feedback changes

Added wide and ultra-wide monitor support

Removed an energy miner that is off the edge of one of the maps.

[Discord Game Suggestion] Some terrain on missions with pits/water/drop-offs now does not block the line of sight, enabling attacks over the otherwise un-buildable terrain.

Fixed a bug whereby lances would sometimes bypass a shield bubble and damage the second space for a single attack.

Fixed a bug whereby a moving platform that gets captured would glitch out.

Fixed AI on Aftermath [Expert] where it wouldn’t do anything.