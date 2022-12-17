Update 0.0.96

Other than the player character, customization, and the missing NPC animations/textures (all of which are waiting on our modeler, but will be finished in time for the next fest), this is now getting close to the final demo build for the festival, with my TODO list getting pretty small.

Here's the changelog:

Allow shovel changing material and placing ramps.

Added shield animation

Added Painter tool

Addded quest to get bunker blueprint - this will break old saves that have not yet unlocked the bunker (but new saves are fine).

Added end of laser gun and pizza quests

Added achievements

Added bloom (can modify/remove in settings)

Added sort inventory button

Added PAI help

Can dismantle bats with Fabricator to defeat them before laser gun (but it's tough).

Added checkbox to storehouse that enables/disables NPC taking food from it.

I might throw a few secrets into the game and improve modding support while I wait for those models, but definitely let me know what you think and if there are any other changes you'd like to see!