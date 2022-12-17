Spriter 2 - 0.7

Spriter 2 Update Build 0.7 is available.

We'll release another build and give you the details on what caused the delay before Christmas. Thanks for your patience.

Additions

Changes and Enhancements

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where double clicking an already confirmed mesh by mistake could affect future drag operations on control points unpredictably

Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances changes to children weren't keyed correctly resulting in objects shifting after being moved

Fixed bug where color picker would always initially open with color black selected

Fixed a bug where incremental saves would fail for base filenames less than 5 characters in length

Fixed a bug where all rigging points were visible after loading a project

Fixed a bug where redoing creating a new mesh made it no longer drag-droppable in realtime in rigging mode

Fixed bug where redoing creating a new mesh by dragging an image from file palette would flip the mesh

Fixed multiple slowdown bugs that occured during ui updates

Fixed multiple bugs where under certain circumstances if a UI element's animation was canceled part of the way through it could cause future animations to animate to the point where it was cutoff (resulting in smaller or half faded ui elements)

Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances hidden points for unselected meshes would reappear when applying changes to unrelated objects

Fixed a bug where sometimes a popup menu's enable animation would play twice

Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances it was possible to break the positions of some popup menus resulting in them continuing to appear in the wrong spot for the remainder of the session

Fixed a bug where hovering over the invisible deformer control lines of an unselected mesh would prevent a click from selecting the mesh

Fixed a bug where hovering over the invisible deformer control lines of an unselected mesh would prevent the hover mesh glow effect from showing

Fixed a bug where you could drag the invisible deformer control lines of an unselected mesh

Fixed a bug where control points for mesh deformers wouldn't register hovers under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where the transform tool would restore back to zero degrees upon making a new selection

Removed a bug where some superfluous wireframe generation operations during the triangulation would slightly reduce efficiency during the initial drag out of images

Fixed a bug where cancelling too quickly after choosing new or load project would make the menu invisible

Several general stability improvements to the rigging system

Fixed a bug where after creating a multi-bone chain and adding a mesh, the cage control points wouldn't reappear when reselecting a bone