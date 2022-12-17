The Moon Stair is here

The artifacts of plant and time,

crust and fuzz with lossy compression,

doze in moonlit marble beds,

touched by august muzzles.

The past is unwritten as the future,

And what is left, broken and changed,

to be tended by the point Colossi and their swarm.

-Daughter Erinna, Modulo Moon Stair and the Tree of Life

Here are the patch notes for the Moon Stair feature arc.

Added a new Pixel Perfect mode, which forces zoom to snap to a perfect multiple of the pixel art. You can toggle it in the General options menu.

Added a new Docked mode that locks the combat log, nearby items list, and minimap. You can toggle it in the General options menu.

Added a new 'Flip' mode to the modern dock. It has behavior similar to the original text sidebar.

Added a new mouse cursor and an option to disable it or choose an alternate color scheme (Options > Overlay UI > Mouse cursor).

Added a new option for "Play area scale" with three choices. Fit - fits the whole play area on screen. May necessitate letterboxing.

Cover - ensures the play area covers the screen. Minimizes letterboxing.

Pixel Perfect - sizes the play area to an integer multiple of the pixel art. Maximizes sharpness.

Changed the default setting for the modern UI play scale from Fit to Cover.

General UI note: if the camera is zoomed in so that the whole play area doesn't fit on the screen, you may notice the UI switching to fullscreen Fit mode when you take certain actions that still have unfinished UI elements (like Interact nearby). This is done to prevent the old UI elements from becoming unreadable at the zoomed in scales. As we add continue to add modern UI elements, it'll stop happening.

Added new UI for target pickers.

Added new UI for examining things with the Look function.

Added a new target reticle for some contexts.

The information bar when using the look/target pickers is now at the top of the screen.

The ability bar is now fully functional.

The selected ability bar button is now only highlighted if the "Use Ability" command has an active bind.

The User Interface option "Pressing shift will hide the sidebar" now affects the modern UI dock and undocked windows.

Added a new UI for the Options screen.

Added a new UI for the High Scores screen.

Added a new UI for the Help screen.

Added tooltips and highlights to attributes with bonuses during character creation.

You can now look at who you're talking to from the conversation UI.

Added binds for page up and page down.

Added a new option to disable the mouse-clickable zone transition arrows that appear when the map is zoomed in (Options > Overlay UI > Disable mouse-clickable zone transition border arrows).

The mouse cursor now hides itself when the mouse is stationary.

Added an option to disable mouse zoom.

Removed option to show tooltips when looking. It's now always works this way when the modern UI is enabled.

Tooltips shown by mouseclick now hide when keyboard or joystick buttons are pressed (please report any tooltips that do not behave this way).

Added a tooltip to the window layout lock button

Look now is now bound to left stick button by default in the modern input manager.

After firing a ranged weapon, your target for future shots is now more reliably what you shot at instead of what you hit.

Added two options for filtering the nearby items list to only takeable items and only items in the current tile (Options > Overlay UI > enable Show overlay nearby objects list). When both are enabled, the behavior approximates the legacy UI "only show contents of the current cell" option.

Added ability bar navigation and activation keybinds to the legacy input manager.

Refactored the imposter system for visual effects. This fixes many bugs where visual effect artifacts remained on the screen improperly.

Removed code and unused bits of Overlay UI that have been replaced with the Modern UI.