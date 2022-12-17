Features:
Added more potion tiers from 2 to 4
Mercenary health is now displayed
The Skill Tree button now glows when you have skill points to spend
Graphics:
Lowered the wind’s influence on the skill scorch
Improved the fire visuals for the following:
The skill Fire
The skill Scorch
The skill Meteor
The explosions from the skill Combustion
The skill Fire Blast
Redid all potions
Redid Waypoint visuals
Redid Sewer entrance visuals
Redid library entrance visuals
Nighttime is darker
Bug Fixes:
Fixed major issues with saving and quitting – certain items in the inventories could break the game.
Fixed a bug where Bo’s defaulted to having the skill Xetrov
Fixed a bug where fire would appear underneath waypoints
Fixed sound effects for arrows and spells hitting enemies
Fixed a bug on the mercenary screen; rounded out the displayed text
Fixed a bug with mercenaries still moving while frozen
Fixed potions stacking even when different sizes
Fixed a bug where removing passive skills would not work.
Balancing:
Lowered enemy health oval by 17%
Increased the effectiveness of defense by 40%
Increased the damage of the skill Fire Blast
Increased the damage of the skill Meteor
Increased the damage of the minions from Summon
Lowered the damage of the skill Laser by 20%
Lowered the damage of the skill Scorch
Increased the experience needed to level up by 17%
Reduced number of enemies near starting gate
Mercenaries are given the level 3 for gear requirements
Changed files in this update