Features:

Added more potion tiers from 2 to 4

Mercenary health is now displayed

The Skill Tree button now glows when you have skill points to spend

Graphics:

Lowered the wind’s influence on the skill scorch

Improved the fire visuals for the following:

The skill Fire

The skill Scorch

The skill Meteor

The explosions from the skill Combustion

The skill Fire Blast

Redid all potions

Redid Waypoint visuals

Redid Sewer entrance visuals

Redid library entrance visuals

Nighttime is darker

Bug Fixes:

Fixed major issues with saving and quitting – certain items in the inventories could break the game.

Fixed a bug where Bo’s defaulted to having the skill Xetrov

Fixed a bug where fire would appear underneath waypoints

Fixed sound effects for arrows and spells hitting enemies

Fixed a bug on the mercenary screen; rounded out the displayed text

Fixed a bug with mercenaries still moving while frozen

Fixed potions stacking even when different sizes

Fixed a bug where removing passive skills would not work.

Balancing:

Lowered enemy health oval by 17%

Increased the effectiveness of defense by 40%

Increased the damage of the skill Fire Blast

Increased the damage of the skill Meteor

Increased the damage of the minions from Summon

Lowered the damage of the skill Laser by 20%

Lowered the damage of the skill Scorch

Increased the experience needed to level up by 17%

Reduced number of enemies near starting gate

Mercenaries are given the level 3 for gear requirements