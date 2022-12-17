Dransik 2.0 - Build: 306.87

There is a lot of focus on basic blocking and tackling for this update with excellent quality-of-life improvements for all players.

Enhancements done big and small

Tooltips expanded to include item data sheets in world and shop, trade, craft windows, and the other player window.

More options to customize tooltips (quantities, in the world, etc..).

Equip failure now states base vs adjusted skill requirements and enforcement is consistent.

Item Equip success and failures should match the specifications and failure is consistently formatted

Equip/Unequip won't cause things to jump around in containers on failure (plus unequip remembers where the item was in container before)

Target protection feedback when enabled and trying to target (with spam check)

Fixed a target/select case that can cause an ugly visual

More movement and performance refinement

Token Purchase works on again works on Windows again.

Ammo types are now configured accurately (arrow, bold, stone, dart, thrown, etc..)

Issues

[Dransik 2.0] Objects in BP become transparent and the drag scale can be challenging

Token Purchase is Broken

Staff of Impartiality requirements are incorrect (or can't be used)

[Engineering] Stack counts on collectables and world object tooltips

[Engineering] Item Details Window / Tooltip / Display of some sor

Players will move slower than others sometimes

The new capabilities around tooltips are on by default because they provide feedback to new players about what is going on in the world. Tooltips, quantities, and other things. For experienced players, you can change them in the options to your preference.