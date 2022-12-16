December 16 Update

Additions:
-New activity: Mayhem!
-Added 3 Mayhem activities;
-Destroying military bases and beating activities now gives chihuahua pictures as rewards*, in addition to money and experience;
Bug Fixes:
-Activities starting during police pursuits;
-Icons visible during police pursuits and activities;
- However, for now, chihuahua pictures are only awarded when you beat activities or destroy bases for the first time. So if you have progress with bases or activities in your current save, you won't get chihuahua pictures unless you start a new game.
