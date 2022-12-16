December 16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10166402 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 00:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Additions:

-New activity: Mayhem!

-Added 3 Mayhem activities;

-Destroying military bases and beating activities now gives chihuahua pictures as rewards*, in addition to money and experience;

Bug Fixes:

-Activities starting during police pursuits;

-Icons visible during police pursuits and activities;