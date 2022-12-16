 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demolish or Die update for 16 December 2022

December 16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10166402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:
-New activity: Mayhem!
-Added 3 Mayhem activities;
-Destroying military bases and beating activities now gives chihuahua pictures as rewards*, in addition to money and experience;

Bug Fixes:
-Activities starting during police pursuits;
-Icons visible during police pursuits and activities;

  • However, for now, chihuahua pictures are only awarded when you beat activities or destroy bases for the first time. So if you have progress with bases or activities in your current save, you won't get chihuahua pictures unless you start a new game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2147891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link