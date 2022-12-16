 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 16 December 2022

12/17 Update

Fix the bug that the animation motion may not be saved after modification
Fix the bug that the tile map was shifted when running the game after the tile rendering area was modified.
Fix the bug that "Set animation component"->Set sprite only works when it is called for the first time.

