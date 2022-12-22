Frostfall Event Update 1.5.9

Welcome back to Snow Peak Village for the celebration of Frostfall! We're excited to celebrate our 3rd annual Frostfall event with you!

This in-game event will last two weeks from December 22nd until January 5th. Help out the villagers around Snow Peak and defeat the Frost Golem to gain access to it's treasures. Along with all of the last two year's content, we've added new loot, NPCs, and quests to complete.

To get to Snow Peak, visit one of the two portals located in Hope Harbor and Sleepy Haven. The friendly snowman outside the portal will give you the scoop!

As a reminder, if you have not switched out your old staves and wands in your collection (marked with an "X" at the end of the name), make sure you do that now! If they are left in your collections, they will no longer be accessible after the next update. To switch them to the new item, just take them out of collections and re-add them to their new collections slot.

With this update, we did quite a few quality of life additions as well as Frostfall. Mounts now level up and have their own stats along with a new dedicated key ("H" by default) to mount and dismount. No more saddle required! Character loadouts have been added to reduce the need to use your radial menu to switch between your melee weapons, tools, and ranged weapons. Customize three loadouts and easily switch between them with the "X" key. Whatever will you do with all of your pockets now? And to make everything easier, items that you can pick up in the world have a sparkly effect so they stand out more. The exception to this is books and notes currently, but this may be changed as well. There's a lot of fixes and tweaks in this update as well, so check out the patch notes for yourself:

New:

Items that can be picked up in the world have a sparkly effect on them to be easier to identify

Two new spells sold in the Sleepy Haven Magic Shop

Character loadouts - "X" to cycle loadouts

New Frostfall quest

No longer need saddles - Mounts have a dedicated “H” key to mount and dismount

Mounts now have levels - Gain XP as you ride and spend skill points at the stable

New items in the Frost Golem’s chest

Chaos spells now afflict the caster with a stacking curse instead of requiring magic

Corrupted Staff now regenerates health on hit instead of magic (other Chaos staves will soon follow)

Improved:

A Chef’s Cellar quest items can now only be picked up when on the quest

Various torches around Azura now using correct lighting

Changes to combat XP curve

Items that you can pick up (mushrooms, etc.) have a larger hitbox allowing you to pick them up easier

Character creation now randomizes a new style to start with

Area of Effect spells have had some mechanical improvements

Shield stats are now better balanced

Weight is now calculated differently and excludes small items like keys, seeds and quest items.

Targ will no longer chase you out of the arena

Added a lever to Targ’s door

Iron skin potion has a longer duration now

Quickness potion has a longer duration now

Mayor Bill’s mail is now more clear about the reward if the Hope Harbor plot has already been sold

Staves now have a faster attack speed, new animation and adjusted damage for balance

After hosting a server, you can now change your server password while in-game

Fixed: