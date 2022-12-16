12/16 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10166180 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/

8 DLC exclusive songs have been added.

Songs

Decision Altitude | by A1NVERSE

ROD7 -Regions Of Desolation- | by NieN

JUSTITIA | by Cosmograph vs. Lunatic Sounds (feat. NieN)

Glimmering | by ARForest

Cybernetic Geist | by KARUT

Diabolic Swing | by t+pazolite

2038 (2022 Version) | by Yamajet

ozma | by TJ.hangneil

"Various Ways" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.

"FiND A WAY" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.

2. Improvements and changes

- Add UI support for the following gaming controllers.

Steam Deck™

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

Microsoft Xbox 360 Wired Controller

Sony DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller

Sony DualSense™ Wireless Controller

Nintendo Pro Controller

Their respective button prompts will show on the UI screen.

If you have any questions regarding the controller, consult the customer support page.

- Add audio device failure detection mechanism.

A warning message will be displayed when players enter OPTION screen while the game senses audio device malfunction.

- Add "SYNC SAMPLING RATE" setting.

Once enabled, the game will try its best to force-reconfigure the sampling rate of audio hardware.

Hopefully, this addresses issues related to faulty driver implementation from several hardware manufacturers.

Also, do not enable it unless you have a sound-related issue. If you do, an unexpected error may occur.

- New UI prompts related to "Favorites"

UI prompts(key guides and notification messages) have been added.

For example, you will see "Added to Favorites" when you mark the song as a favorite.

- Steam Deck™ compatibility updates

Background videos are now showing properly.

Platform-specific optimization has also been made.

- Revised background videos for the following songs.

Higher

DOTTED 8TH

Thanks.