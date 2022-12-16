 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 16 December 2022

#12/16 - Patch Note

#12/16 - Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

1. "PRESTIGE PASS" DLC Chapter 2 : The Final Update

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/

  • 8 DLC exclusive songs have been added.

Songs

  • Decision Altitude | by A1NVERSE
  • ROD7 -Regions Of Desolation- | by NieN
  • JUSTITIA | by Cosmograph vs. Lunatic Sounds (feat. NieN)
  • Glimmering | by ARForest
  • Cybernetic Geist | by KARUT
  • Diabolic Swing | by t+pazolite
  • 2038 (2022 Version) | by Yamajet
  • ozma | by TJ.hangneil
  • "Various Ways" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.
  • "FiND A WAY" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.
2. Improvements and changes

- Add UI support for the following gaming controllers.

  • Steam Deck™
  • Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller
  • Microsoft Xbox 360 Wired Controller
  • Sony DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller
  • Sony DualSense™ Wireless Controller
  • Nintendo Pro Controller

Their respective button prompts will show on the UI screen.
If you have any questions regarding the controller, consult the customer support page.

- Add audio device failure detection mechanism.
A warning message will be displayed when players enter OPTION screen while the game senses audio device malfunction.

- Add "SYNC SAMPLING RATE" setting.
Once enabled, the game will try its best to force-reconfigure the sampling rate of audio hardware.
Hopefully, this addresses issues related to faulty driver implementation from several hardware manufacturers.
Also, do not enable it unless you have a sound-related issue. If you do, an unexpected error may occur.

- New UI prompts related to "Favorites"
UI prompts(key guides and notification messages) have been added.
For example, you will see "Added to Favorites" when you mark the song as a favorite.

- Steam Deck™ compatibility updates
Background videos are now showing properly.
Platform-specific optimization has also been made.

- Revised background videos for the following songs.

  • Higher
  • DOTTED 8TH

Thanks.

