12/16 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
● What's New
1. "PRESTIGE PASS" DLC Chapter 2 : The Final Update
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926210/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__PRESTIGE_PASS/
- 8 DLC exclusive songs have been added.
Songs
- Decision Altitude | by A1NVERSE
- ROD7 -Regions Of Desolation- | by NieN
- JUSTITIA | by Cosmograph vs. Lunatic Sounds (feat. NieN)
- Glimmering | by ARForest
- Cybernetic Geist | by KARUT
- Diabolic Swing | by t+pazolite
- 2038 (2022 Version) | by Yamajet
- ozma | by TJ.hangneil
- "Various Ways" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.
- "FiND A WAY" panel, combo, and judgement skin have been added.
2. Improvements and changes
- Add UI support for the following gaming controllers.
- Steam Deck™
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox 360 Wired Controller
- Sony DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller
- Sony DualSense™ Wireless Controller
- Nintendo Pro Controller
Their respective button prompts will show on the UI screen.
If you have any questions regarding the controller, consult the customer support page.
- Add audio device failure detection mechanism.
A warning message will be displayed when players enter OPTION screen while the game senses audio device malfunction.
- Add "SYNC SAMPLING RATE" setting.
Once enabled, the game will try its best to force-reconfigure the sampling rate of audio hardware.
Hopefully, this addresses issues related to faulty driver implementation from several hardware manufacturers.
Also, do not enable it unless you have a sound-related issue. If you do, an unexpected error may occur.
- New UI prompts related to "Favorites"
UI prompts(key guides and notification messages) have been added.
For example, you will see "Added to Favorites" when you mark the song as a favorite.
- Steam Deck™ compatibility updates
Background videos are now showing properly.
Platform-specific optimization has also been made.
- Revised background videos for the following songs.
- Higher
- DOTTED 8TH
Thanks.