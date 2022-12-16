 Skip to content

27 pages update for 16 December 2022

More bugs.

So, there are these bugs towards the end of the game that I am not able to resolve.
I'm afraid of ending up making the game temporarily worse until it resolves, it has happened to players losing their savings because of an update. Sometimes things happen that have nothing to do with what I've done in the game. (like, I don't change anything involving saving or loading)
More recently what has been happening is, still at the end, not registering the last page being collected, jumping from phase 49 to the end, and maybe another bug that I don't remember now. But I'm trying to solve it. (It's a single person who develops the game)

