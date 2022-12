The English localization was completely edited, as well as the game was moved to a new version of the engine for faster work.

Thank you all for the support and criticism, we're sorry that we couldn't fix all the localization issues right away.

For us, "May" was the first own novel and it gave us a huge, invaluable experience. It helped us to work on new games.

We love "May" and we are glad that we were finally able to improve it.

See you in the next projects!