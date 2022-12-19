FIX: Current Game page in menu displayed Prague if the most recent save was from a workshop map.
FIX: Panels in editor would randomly not show when opening them
FIX: Unbound connected input devices would prevent using the mouse```
Rail Route update for 19 December 2022
Hotfix 1.9.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update