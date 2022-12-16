 Skip to content

The Long Dark update for 16 December 2022

The Long Dark Updated to v2.05 [106000]

The Long Dark Updated to v2.05 [106000]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survivors, thank you for your ongoing support following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

We have released the v2.05 (106000) Hotfix to address the issues below in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where loading the game in a Snow Shelter could teleport the player to an unexpected location
  • Fixed a data migration issue that occasionally caused the game to get stuck on the loading screen for some players, and occasionally resulted in a black screen on loading. We are continuing to investigate the source of additional reports.
  • Fixed issue where some game Settings did not save between launches
  • Updated text and translations to properly reflect "18-36 hours" for the Insomnia Affliction duration
  • Fixed an issue where changing the Display Number in Options would not change which monitor the game is displayed on
  • Fixed a floating book in a Mystery Lake trailer by the Carter Dam
  • Fixed an issue where books appeared to disappear when dropped as a stack

