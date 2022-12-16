The Long Dark Updated to v2.05 [106000]

Survivors, thank you for your ongoing support following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

We have released the v2.05 (106000) Hotfix to address the issues below in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed an issue where loading the game in a Snow Shelter could teleport the player to an unexpected location

Fixed a data migration issue that occasionally caused the game to get stuck on the loading screen for some players, and occasionally resulted in a black screen on loading. We are continuing to investigate the source of additional reports.

Fixed issue where some game Settings did not save between launches

Updated text and translations to properly reflect "18-36 hours" for the Insomnia Affliction duration

Fixed an issue where changing the Display Number in Options would not change which monitor the game is displayed on

Fixed a floating book in a Mystery Lake trailer by the Carter Dam

Fixed an issue where books appeared to disappear when dropped as a stack

