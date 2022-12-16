Known bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10165991 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

The following is a list of bugs were aware of / currently working on:

-The horse is currently bugged and will not allow passengers, it only allows you to control it. Thus it has been temporarily disabled.

-Character stats are not updating properly

-All AI enemies will not complete a death cycle after being killed by magic attacks.

-Ranged weapons do not function properly, to the point its game-breaking, they are temporarily removed and voided from the trader's item window.

-The smelting profession doesn't work.

-Client connections cannot presently change their inn-teleport spawn locations, the server host can however.

-Client connections see a bugged copy of AI standing still near their spawn locations that do not interact. The host does not. This copy cant be damaged and wont attack.

-Starter clothing for client connections is only a visual representation and serves no purpose and will appear to other connections as unclothed/unarmored. (this doesn't mean nude)

-When weapons are sheathed their meshes are invisible.

-Some sound effects are broadcast globally regardless of where they originated/ were intended for; however, you can adjust volume/disable from the options menu.

-Swimmable water is temporarily removed.

-Presently only the male human character is available for play.